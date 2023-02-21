Richmond is in no shortage of delicious places to grab some grub, and here’s a new one to check out. Grill Party has officially opened its doors.

The new spot for late-night BBQ opened earlier this month at 8511 Alexandra Road unit 120.

Dished is told folks who head to the 2,300 sq ft, 70-seat space can expect an array of authentic Northeastern Chinese-style BBQ dishes.

Menu highlights include lamb and beef skewers, seafood platters, and steamed scallops with glass noodles.

For drinks, there will be a selection of cocktails and craft beer up for order. Parties that order beer for the whole table will get tabletop beer dispensers.

In terms of decor, Grill Party says it was inspired by the lively ambiance of a nightclub and aims to give off those same vibes.

Think 360-degree LED screens, neon lights, and great music. We’re told a heated patio is coming down the line as well.

You can find Grill Party open Monday to Thursday from 5 pm to 2 am, and Friday to Sunday from 5 pm to 3 am.

Grill Party

Address: 8511 Alexandra Road unit 120, Richmond

