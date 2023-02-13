Back in November, we shared the news that one of the Philippines’ biggest brands for novelty fries was set to open up a new location in Metro Vancouver.

Potato Corner operates a location in Vancouver on Kingsway, as well as one at Surrey Central, but now the chain has officially opened up its third BC spot at Richmond’s Aberdeen Mall food court.

Aberdeen Centre’s food court is notorious for being a food destination, and the addition of Potato Corner ensures that even more diverse food offerings continue to keep it this way.

Located at Unit 3090 inside the Aberdeen food court – the former location of a Liang Crispy Roll, which originally opened in the space in the spring of 2021 – the Potato Corner celebrated its soft opening on Sunday, February 12.

This franchise started out as a small cart in the Philippines in 1992 and has slowly expanded to countries across the world.

Patrons at Potato Corner get to choose the size of fries they want, all the way up to the giant Terra-sized tub. Then, you pick between Shoestring, Loopy, and Waffle-style fries before picking a flavour, which ranges from cheese to barbeque to sour cream and onion.

According to the brand’s website, we may be in store for more locations soon, as “a couple more stores and food trucks are lined up to open in 2022 and 2023.”

This opening could not have come at a better time, as the sad news that long-time Aberdeen food court tenant Cafe D’Lite Express will be closing on March 8 after 14 years of operation was announced earlier this month.

Address: Aberdeen Centre food court – Unit 3090 — 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond

