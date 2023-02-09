It’s been quite the wait for the new Earls Kitchen + Bar restaurant at The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) to open its doors, but a date has finally been set.

The premium casual dining chain initially confirmed it was opening at the property back in the fall of 2021.

The official opening date for this highly anticipated new spot is set for February 16, and, based on some sneak preview photos provided to Dished, it looks like it’s going to be stunning.

The brand-new 7,600 sq ft design-forward location features an epic indoor and outdoor dining space, with so much greenery that it almost mimics the magic of a greenhouse.

Located at the shopping centre’s Brentwood Plaza, this Earls was designed using warm elemental materials, plenty of plant life, and lots of natural light – a brightness only enhanced by the suspended globe lights.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, the hanging greenery and wall-to-wall windows will make this new location one of the more sunny spots for the chain.

The space also highlights local art from makers in Burnaby and BC – including pieces from artists Rande Cook, Tafui, and Dina Gonzales – which have been hung on the walls gallery-style as well as displayed on a focal shelving unit above cozy booths.

The eatery will offer all its signature deals and services, including weekend brunch and daily happy hour features.

Earls Brentwood will even offer validated parking to guests dining in.

The restaurant officially opens to guests on February 16.

Earls Brentwood

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

With files from Hanna McLean and Daryn Wright