Many of the best new restaurants in Edmonton opened up this winter, and it really helped with the post-summer blues. But summer warm weather is right around the corner and we are ready to truly reflect on the new YEG food spots.

The dining scene in YEG is flourishing with people excited to try new menus and revisit their favourite places. There is no shortage of great restaurants in YEG.

The only difficult part is knowing which new food spots are worth going to, and which ones might not be for you. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favourite gems that opened over the last few months.

These are some of the best new restaurants in Edmonton that opened this winter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashford House Pub (@ashfordhousepub)

This is a contemporary pub, aimed at bringing “great food, drink, and community” to YEG. The space itself definitely has Irish vibes, and so does the menu, with classic dishes like fish and chips, meat pies, and ham hock. This is 100% one of the best new restaurants in Edmonton.

Address: 12026 107th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zula Kitchen | Wine Bar (@zula_kitchen_wine_bar)

Specializing in Mediterranean-inspired food, wine, and cocktails, this is a modern concept that serves lunch and dinner.

Address: #120, 14055 West Block Drive NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHI & EM (@chiandem.asianbistro)

Promising an “epic culinary experience unlike anything else in Edmonton,” the menu here is massive, with more than 10 different kinds of noodle bowls alone. The house special pho is made with a 24-hour broth, steak, brisket, tendon, tripe, and meatballs, but there are options for wonton, tom yum, pad Thai, and many more as well.

Address: 10542 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honi Honi Tiki Lounge (@honihonitikilounge)

This new concept is bringing all the tiki-inspired vibes to YEG. There are already several amazing spots to escape to a vacation-like atmosphere in Edmonton, and this new concept aims to be another.

This is a killer cocktail bar and it’s also one of the best new restaurants in Edmonton.

Address: 10262 103rd Street, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox Burger (@foxburgerbar)

Located underneath Fox Burger, this low-key underground bar is in the exact same place as the old boiler room that heated the entire building back in the day — hence the name. The cast iron boiler is still in the room and is an interesting centrepiece of the space.

Fox Burger is known for its burgers and drinks. Both it and this new spot, combine to create one of the best new restaurants in Edmonton.

Address: 6423 112th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chai Chill & Grill Cafe (@chaichillandgrillcafe)

Located on 82nd Avenue near Bonnie Doon, this spot specializes in serving authentic chai, this new spot also has lassi drinks, hot food, coffee, desserts, and more.

If you’ve never had chai, it’s a popular Indian black tea brewed in milk and water and is also usually sweetened with sugar. Some of the different options here include karak (strong and black), adrak (fresh ginger), golden milk (turmeric, ghee, and black pepper), and the classic marsala (black loose leaf with five spices).

Address: 10158 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PhatBar Bakery & Café (@phatbarbakery)

Serving tea, treats, spicy loaves, pies, cookies, and so much more, this menu is unique and delicious, with vibes that embrace all things grunge, modern preppy, punk, and hip-hop. There are even a few retro arcade games that’ll feel like a blast from the past, like the high-flying NBA Tournament Edition game.

Address: 10813 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Đa Kao (@dakaobistro)

The menu has appetizers (salad rolls, green onion cakes, passionfruit deep fried shrimp), special bowls (special beef noodle soup, dragon fruit salad rolls), pho (chicken noodles, trio bowl), and more.

There are a number of banh mi sandwiches as well, like BBQ pork, cold cuts, and lemongrass chicken, to name a few.

Address: 9750 170th Street, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taco Delhi (@tacodelhi)

Located at 3318 Gateway Boulevard NW, this interesting new fusion spot combines a few concepts we already know and love, like tacos, Indian food, and build-your-own options.

Serving plenty of flavourful Indian food like burritos and bowls, the real specialty is the tacos built inside roti and naan (made in-house). It’s the entirely unique and obvious concept that makes this feel like one of the best new restaurants in Edmonton.

Address: 3318 Gateway Boulevard NW – South Trail Plaza, Edmonton

Instagram

The menu here includes several classic French dishes, a full AYCE breakfast buffet, and even a build-your-own waffle station.

This all-you-can-eat breakfast and brunch is available every single day and not just on the weekends. It’s a can’t-miss station, especially with the large Eiffel Tower standing tall in the middle of the table surrounded by food.

Address: 8937 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @Carolitus_ (@yeg.baking)

This family-owned spot, started by Mr. and Mrs. Fu, specializes in shaved ice, bubble tea, cakes, and much more. It opened on December 16.

Grass jelly bowls and taro bowls can be served either cold or hot, there are specialties like red bean shaved ice, rotating feature items, and unique dishes like purple rice soup with taro balls.

Address: Edmonton South Common — 1732 99th Street NW #1748

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhubarb Cafe & Cocktails (@rhubarbcafecocktails)

The cafe menu includes all the familiar specialty coffees, like lattes and cappuccinos, but also exciting options like flavoured fogs, hot chocolate bombs, and hot apple cider, plus baked goods such as cinnamon bun twists and focaccia served with olive oils.

But there are drinks here too.

The cocktails will include classics and specialty creations, from Negronis to different sours and so many more. Each one is shaken and stirred with expertise, and garnished beautifully.

Address: Unit 12, 12020 107th Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K-PAPA (@kpapa.official)

K-Papa is a new, authentic Korean restaurant that just opened in Edmonton.

Serving Korean cuisine, the food menu here has appetizers, grilled meat, soup, noodles, and so much more. There are even some amazing Korean desserts, like various croffles (croissants and waffles).

Address: 5728 104th Street, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Choco N’ Dip (@chocondip)

Choco N’ Dip is a frozen cheesecake-on-a-stick dessert concept that just opened Edmonton’s first branch.

In addition to frozen cheesecake on a stick, there are also frozen bananas dipped in chocolate, both of which are then topped with whatever delicious toppings you choose.

It’s located at West Edmonton Mall’s Entrance 8 and is just another great place to eat at the shopping centre.

Address: Entrance 8 – West Edmonton Mall – 8882 170th Street NW

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @slowpour.yeg

Specializing in serving unique beers from all over the world, this new spot’s mission is to constantly rotate and feature new beers, which will definitely keep things interesting.

In addition to IPAs, sours, lagers, stouts, and more, the menu will also feature natural wines, small plates, and non-alcoholic cocktails.

It might be more of a tap room, but it still also feels like one of the best new restaurants in Edmonton.

Address: 10416 122nd Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Forno Flatbread Co. (@fornoflatbreadco)

Located at 3418 99th Street NW, this exciting new concept cooks up these pizzas and flatbreads in a flame-fired oven.

There are several classic and unique flatbread creations on the menu here, like zaatar, meat pie, cheese, spinach pie, and more. As for the pizzas, there are options like BBQ chicken, Hawaiian, pepperoni, and the Jalapestroni topped with cupped and charred pepperoni, jalapeno, and pesto ranch.

Address: 3418 99th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🍜Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles (@mogouyannoodles)

This popular spot is known for its Lan Zhou traditional hand-pulled noodles. It’s trendy in Toronto with three locations, and the first one outside of Ontario just opened in Edmonton.

There are more than 10 different kinds of noodles bowls at Mogouyan.

Some of these dishes are served in a savoury broth, like the classic beef noodle bowl; some are stir-fried, like the signature noodles; and some are even served dried and flavoured, while others might be served cold.

This certainly seems like it could be one of the best new restaurants in Edmonton this year.

Address: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SMOKIN’ BARRELS (@barrels.cocinalatina)

This is the second location from the Smoking Barrels team, with the first being Cocina Latina, another Mexican and Colombian-inspired restaurant that also serves traditional smoked BBQ.

The menu at this new joint includes hot dogs, tamales, desserts, as well as cold and hot drinks.

Address: 10235 124th Street, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIRDOG BAR (@birdogbar)

From the Century Hospitality Group, behind popular restaurant concepts like Lux Steakhouse and MKT, is an exciting new addition to the YEG dining scene.

The space is filled with warm colours, dim lights, and art decorations found throughout. It looks like it’ll be a trendy spot with romantic vibes and a menu that appeals to all guests.

With the concept of “global fare,” this menu really does seem to take inspiration from all over the world. From the share plates to the wood-fired pizza to the long list of entrees, this is a destination restaurant to try as many items as possible.

Address: 10181 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAKOPO (@_takopo)

Serving fun twists on nigiri, tempura, and other classic dishes, this place specializes in takoyaki.

The takoyaki at Takopo are the classic balls made with a dashi-infused batter, but with toppings that include wasabi, cheese, and creamy sesame, all with your choice of filling, like octopus, scallops, or mushrooms and corn.

Address: West Edmonton Mall – 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram