Meet Fresh, a popular Taiwanese spot for traditional desserts, just opened a new location in Edmonton.

The first and only other location is at 11416 Jasper Avenue, and this new outpost can be found at Edmonton South Common.

This family-owned spot, started by Mr. and Mrs. Fu, specializes in shaved ice, bubble tea, cakes, and much more. It opened on December 16.

Grass jelly bowls and taro bowls can be served either cold or hot, there are specialties like red bean shaved ice, rotating feature items, and unique dishes like purple rice soup with taro balls.

A few other popular options include mung bean cake, brown sugar milk teas, hot almond boba drinks, sesame mochi, shaved ice with condensed milk, and so many more.

Edmonton South Common is a vibrant area and this is a great addition to the scene there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meet Fresh YEG鲜芋仙 (@meetfreshedmonton)

Meet Fresh

Address: Edmonton South Common — 1732 99th Street NW #1748

Instagram