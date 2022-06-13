Say Uncle, one of the most popular restaurants in Edmonton, is officially closing next month.

Known for being much more than a place for BBQ, this was a hot spot for killer drinks, brunch, and a great time with friends.

Located in downtown Edmonton, the focus here has been on serving scratch-made Southern BBQ, making signature cocktails, and a place for local beer.

It appears BBQ lovers of YEG will have until the first week of July to enjoy Say Uncle’s incredible menu because that’s when it will be closing for good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Say Uncle (@sayuncleyeg)

“Well — I guess the most appropriate thing to say is ‘UNCLE,'” the restaurant stated in a recent Instagram post.

“Effective the first week of July, we will be closing our doors at our downtown location.

“We can’t thank our customers enough for their unwavering support through COVID, an amazing playoff run, and, of course, the friendships that have been built through our regulars. So many amazing people that are all a part of an amazing downtown community,” continued the post.

We will definitely miss it and all of the incredible food items the kitchen has made over the years, like the delicious beef brisket, smoked ribs, sides like the granny apple slaw, and sandwiches, such as the Pulled Pork Philly made with mushrooms, onions, jalapeños, cheese and BBQ sauce all on a torpedo roll.

There’s no word yet on what’s next for the Say Uncle team.

“We aren’t sure what the future holds for Say Uncle at this point,” read the same Instagram post. “We do however know that some great people are taking over the space. Some news is sometimes old news — but more on that next week.”

This is definitely a major loss for the city of Edmonton and to all of the loyal customers who loved it.

Looking forward, it’s exciting to see what the new space will transform into.

Stay tuned for all updates!

Say Uncle

Address: 10184 – 104th Street, Edmonton

Instagram