Choco N’ Dip, a popular frozen cheesecake-on-a-stick dessert concept, just opened Edmonton’s first branch.

This concept started as a cart that could be seen around Edmonton at different events, festivals, and more over the years but this new spot is the first branch for the shop. It’s located at West Edmonton Mall’s Entrance 8 and is just another great place to eat at the shopping centre.

To celebrate, the official grand opening will be on December 16 to 18, and guests can treat themselves to 50% off all desserts.

In addition to frozen cheesecake on a stick, there are also frozen bananas dipped in chocolate, both of which are then topped with whatever delicious toppings you choose.

Once you’ve chosen cheesecake or banana, you can have it dipped in either chocolate, white chocolate, birthday cake, cotton candy, cherry, or butterscotch.

After that, toppings are added, like Oh Henry pieces or Oreo cookie crumbs. As if that wasn’t decadent enough, then there’s a drizzle of sauce, like strawberry, Nutella, or peanut butter.

Satisfy your sweet tooth at this exciting new shop that’s opened just in time for the shopping season.

Choco N’ Dip

Address: Entrance 8 – West Edmonton Mall – 8882 170th Street NW

