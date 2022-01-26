The seemingly endless food options at West Edmonton Mall are the most fun part of going shopping there.

Before, during, or after a stressful shop, treating yourself to a wonderful meal makes it all worth it, but deciding what to choose can be overwhelming.

Some of the best food spots in the mall are in the food court, at opposite ends, or even hidden inside the stores. Knowing the best places to grab a bite or a drink is a must when entering the busy frenzy inside. After all, it is North America’s largest shopping centre.

These are the best things to eat and drink at West Edmonton Mall.

Inspired by the charm and American spirit of the popular movie Forrest Gump, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. is a fun and casual spot. This is also the only location in the entire country. Seafood, barbecue, and other southern pub food are served here, and the Shrimper’s Net Catch is a must-order for anyone who has seen the film.

A craft brewery inside a mall is a beautiful thing, and this local spot has a beer for every taste. All types of beer, from light lagers to imperial stouts, are served in this cozy, brick-built brewery with English pub vibes.

Dookbaeki Hot Pot

This is a Korean-soul food hot pot restaurant that takes its time cooking broths for days to get the perfect taste and consistency. Soup can only help a day of shopping, so stop in and try one of the various kinds of this comforting soup served in a heavy, stone bowl.

This popular dinner theatre spot is for shoppers with enough time to kill to enjoy a show performed by talented actors. The show is live, so while you’re eating dishes like the Stellar Stroganoff or Bodacious Beef, you might even become a part of the show.

Known for using green tea leaves from Uji in Kyoto in all its signature treats, Tsujiri has tea and food that is as delicious as it is gorgeous. Have your phone and appetite ready to try any of the pastries, soft serve, and tea in the store. Sipping on an O-Matcha float while you nibble on some yuzu cheesecake is truly shopping in luxury.

Restaurants and pubs are one thing to find in a mall, but leave it to West Edmonton Mall to have a dive bar that plays loud rock and roll music. Every single food item on the Five & Dive menu is only $5.55, so whatever you order, you can’t go wrong. If you’re shopping on a budget, this is the place to go, but you’d never know it with dishes like The Hangover Bomb and Bacon Bomb.

If you feel like catching a stand-up comedy act, The Comic Strip is an excellent place to grab a bite to eat. Some of the most well-known comedians have come through here, so order up the Mogo mini corn dogs and hope you don’t get singled out.

If you’re shopping with kids, or trying to bring out your own inner kid, The Rec Room is a fun way to blow off some steam. There’s over 54,000 sq ft of space to find a table, order some food and drinks, and play some games. Three10 is a food spot to grab classic pub fare like loaded nachos, and The Shed is a faster snack menu with sides and handhelds so you can get back to playing games.

The Alley is an international Taiwanese bubble tea chain known for its freshly handcrafted tapioca and sugar cane syrup, all made from scratch. Grab a brewed tea, milk tea, or fruit drink here, but any of the “deerioca” items are one-of-a-kind. This is the signature brown sugar series for the bubble tea spot, with flavours that include matcha, ube taro, and creme brûlée.

1st Round is a haven from shopping when all you need is a burger, a beer, and sports on the TV. The Great One, named after the Oilers’ own Wayne Gretzky, is a burger you definitely have to try. This massive burger comes with two beef patties, double cheddar, double bacon, caramelized onions, a fried egg, and house mayo served between two grilled cheese sandwiches.

This new spot is a premium shop with freshly baked goods, high-quality coffee, and plenty of vegan options. The “cruffin,” a combination of croissant and muffin, is one of their signature baked goods and an easy pick-me-up treat in between store hopping.

This popular chain is the go-to spot for any shopper with a hankering for a fantastic sandwich. Fresh baked buns are used to make these amazing creations in-house, like the pulled pork and Mac and cheese sandwich, or the chicken banh mi with poison marinade, spicy Asian sesame sauce, and garlic aioli.

Michael Scott’s favourite place for pizza in New York City! Okay, this may not be the most authentic Italian pizza spot, but it’s much loved, convenient, and it’s still pizza. Grab one of their famous rolled pizza Stromboli and live your best life shopping at West Edmonton Mall.

West Edmonton Mall

Address: 8882 170 Street NW, Edmonton

