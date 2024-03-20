16 notable Vancouver restaurants that closed this winter

Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures. The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and — once again — the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that shuttered this winter.

Neptune Chinese Kitchen closed its 1136 Alberni Street location on December 29. 2023. “We want to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support throughout the years,” said Neptune.

Paul’s Sub Shop posted on Facebook that the restaurant would be closing because owner Mama Desa was retiring. It opened all the way back in 1971 at its original location in Vancouver on the corner of 45th and Fraser. Then, a little over 10 years ago, the sub shop made its way over to its now-closed location on Imperial Street in Burnaby.

After 44 years, White Spot Langley closed its doors due to the new SkyTrain expansion going out to Langley. This location is on the exact footprint of the planned Willowbrooke Station, which is one of eight new stations joining the Expo Line. The Willowbrooke Station will also include a transit exchange.

White Spot also closed its Park Royal location after over 60 years of operation. “We have cherished serving our guests over the decades, been part of the Park Royal community, and are honoured to be part of many memorable moments,” said the restaurant.

An employee at the Yaletown location confirmed to Dished over the phone that Rodney’s closed its Gastown location at the end of December. Dished reached out to Rodney’s via email back in December for more information but did not receive a response.

Community Taps + Pizza

Community Taps + Pizza closed its doors without telling anyone. The windows of the restaurant have been papered up and the mural by Chairman Ting has been painted over. Its last social media post was made on February 8, 2024.

Autostrada Osteria shared on Instagram that it’s closed the location due to the financial reality of owning a restaurant in the area. While this beloved location is now closed, the restaurant shared that it will still be operating out of its other locations and that a new spot is in the works.

The ice cream shop shared on Instagram that its final day of operation was February 25, 2024. “This isn’t goodbye — it’s a sweet pause,” said Say Hello Sweets. “Keep an eye on our journey as we pivot and explore new horizons.”

A local family of pasta spots is officially down a restaurant. Robba da Matti has closed its Kitsilano location and its Passaparola Burrata Bar, which operated at the same 1898 W 1st Avenue address. The restaurant says this decision was not made easily, citing “unforeseen family problems” as the reason for the closure. “Family always comes first for us, and this choice wasn’t made lightly,” the eatery shared in a statement.

Chef and owner Josiah Tam took to Instagram to announce the closure of the beloved White Rock spot. “Trust me when I tell you, this decision did not come easily,” he shared. “Recently I was presented with an opportunity to hand over the space to a different business owner and, given the timing and weighing of pros and cons, it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass by.”

After 35 years of operation, De Dutch has announced it will close its North Vancouver location.“We have truly enjoyed being a part of your celebrations, Sunday brunches, and weekday coffees,” said the restaurant.

Cannibal cited a multitude of factors for the closure including owner Matt Thomson’s battle with liver disease and subsequent transplant, as well as rent increases and the pandemic. “I just want to express my gratitude to everyone throughout the years who helped make this place so special,” said Thomson.

