De Dutch to close its North Vancouver location after 35 years of operation

There have been a lot of restaurant closures in Vancouver over the recent months, and another one is being added to the list. After 35 years of operation, De Dutch has announced it will close its North Vancouver location.

“We have truly enjoyed being a part of your celebrations, Sunday brunches, and weekday coffees.”

People took to Facebook to say how much they were going to miss this spot. One person said they’ve been going to this location for over 30 years.

“The food was always delicious and the atmosphere was super cute!” said another user.

“We would like to thank you for your years of support and memories,” continued De Dutch. “We hope that you will continue your De Dutch traditions at our other locations.”

De Dutch’s last day of operation will be December 24.

De Dutch North Vancouver

Address: 657 West, 3rd Street W, North Vancouver