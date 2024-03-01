Korean pizza chain Pizza Maru just opened a new location in Burnaby

Metro Vancouver just got a new Korean pizza and chicken joint, and it’s serving up some unique pizza offerings.

Located at 4331 North Road in Burnaby, Pizza Maru is known best for its green tea pizza dough. The dough consists of organic green tea, chlorella, and 12 natural grains including rye, black rice, Italian millet, sorghum, and more.

The reason for using this dough? On its website, Pizza Maru says “This provides not only healthy images of pizza to consumers but also differentiates from other brands in terms of dough colour, taste, and texture”

As for its menu offerings, think classic pizzas (including pepperoni) alongside more unique creations and Korean twists on the Italian dish.

Options include the “KABOOM!” Cheese Bomb (with a seriously epic cheese pull), the Holy Honey Sweet Potato, the Korean Bulgogi, and the Chicken Katsu pizza, to name just a few.

Pizza Maru also offers an array of sides like topokki, oven-baked chicken, spaghetti, and chicken wings alongside dipping sauces.

Pizza Maru is currently operating under a soft opening with a limited menu. The pizza chain also has locations all over Canada, including one in Vancouver at 1471 Robson Street.

Address: 4331 North Rd, Burnaby

