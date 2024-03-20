Nero Waffles to open new location in South Granville

Life’s always better with some delicious fresh waffles, which is why we’re so excited that Nero Waffles is opening a new location in South Granville.

Signs for the new waffle spot recently popped up at 2861 Granville Sreet in Vancouver at the former location of Heirloom Juice Co., which closed in March 2023.

Nero Waffles serves up tasty waffles topped with all sorts of your favourite sweet and savoury foods. We’d recommend trying the Le Brie, which is a Brussels waffle topped with brie cheese, honey, candied pecans, greens, apple, cucumber, and the option to add prosciutto as well.

You can also order Nero’s mini liege waffles, which have rotating seasonal flavours.

While an exact opening date for the new waffle destination has yet to be revealed, signs indicate a Summer 2024 opening. If you can’t wait until then, you can visit Nero Waffles at its two other locations: 1002 Seymour Street and 1703 Robson Street.

Address: 2861 Granville Street, Vancouver

