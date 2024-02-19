Vancouver restaurant closures: 13 spots to say goodbye to

Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures.

The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robba da Matti (@robba_damatti)

A local family of pasta spots is officially down a restaurant. Robba da Matti has closed its Kitsilano location and its Passaparola Burrata Bar, which operated at the same 1898 W 1st Avenue address.

The restaurant says this decision was not made easily, citing “unforeseen family problems” as the reason for the closure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BROWNS CRAFTHOUSE (@brownscrafthouse)

Browns Restaurant Group Executive Vice President Bruce Fox said in an emailed statement that the closure of Browns Crafthouse near W Pender Street and Seymour Street was due to financial challenges.

Employees at this location said they were left high and dry after it announced its closure. Read more here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faebrew ☕️ Coffee Bar (@faebrew)

Faebrew was best known for its incredibly well-crafted espresso drinks and pour-over coffee before it closed after seven years of operation.

It was also a great spot to go for croffles (a croissant-waffle hybrid), croissant sandwiches, and very chill vibes.

Earlier in January, Dished reported that Livelyhood was in talks about closing. Now, it looks like the restaurant has officially closed its doors.

While no formal announcement has been made, both Livelyhood’s website and Instagram page have since been removed. However, the restaurant is only listed as “Temporarily Closed” on Google.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Autostrada Osteria (@autostradaosteria)

Popular Italian restaurant Autostrada Osteria closed its downtown outpost on January 27.

The eatery shared on Instagram that they are closing the location due to the financial reality of owning a restaurant in the area.

Closing Soon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 100% Plant-based Ice Cream (@sayhellosweets)

After over four years of serving dairy-free ice cream at the location, Say Hello Sweets has announced it’ll be closing its doors before the end of the month.

The ice cream shop shared on Instagram that its final day of operation will be February 25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grano Pizzeria (@pizzeriagranoyvr)

Vancouver is home to some excellent vegetarian and vegan restaurants, but unfortunately, one of them is leaving us very soon.

Grano Pizzeria announced that it will be closing its dine-in service after over three years of operation. You can still visit for dine-in until its final day on March 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heirloom Restaurant 🍅 (@heirloomvan)

Heirloom took to Instagram to announce it will be permanently closing its doors “very soon.” An exact closing date has yet to be shared, but the restaurant said there were “maybe just a few weekends left.”

This comes just months after Heirloom received backlash after adding meat options to its previously entirely vegetarian menu.

White Spot Park Royal told Dished that it will be closing its doors. This comes just months after White Spot closed its Langley location due to the new SkyTrain expansion.

“We have cherished serving our guests over the decades, been part of the Park Royal community, and are honoured to be part of many memorable moments,” said the restaurant.

The restaurant’s last day is March 17, 2024, which is the end of its lease.

Just a day after opening her new location in Langley last month, Jenell Parsons, owner of The Pie Hole, received devastating news.

The bakery, known for its handmade classic and seasonal pies, would be forced to close its Kitsilano location. Her landlord was terminating the lease. Parsons said she has until the end of March to vacate the Kitsilano bakery and cafe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fratelli European Bakery (@fratellibakery)

After serving the community for over 10 years, Fratelli European Bakery announced it’ll be closing the doors of its New Westminster location.

But don’t worry. You still have time to visit the bakery in New Westminster. Its final day of operation will be June 1, 2024. You can also visit the bakery at its Commercial Drive spot, located at 1795 Commercial Drive, Vancouver.

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Forage Vancouver (@foragevancouver)

Daily Hive’s Urbanized shared the news that Listel Hotel Vancouver, as it exists today, will permanently close this November to undergo a redevelopment.

This means the eateries that operate as a part of the Robson Street hotel will also be winding down. Both Forage and The Jervis Joint will be wrapping up operations in November.

With files from Marco Ovies