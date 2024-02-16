Robba da Matti closes its Kitsilano location in Vancouver

A local family of pasta spots is officially down a restaurant. Robba da Matti has closed its Kitsilano location and its Passaparola Burrata Bar, which operated at the same 1898 W 1st Avenue address.

The restaurant says this decision was not made easily, citing “unforeseen family problems” as the reason for the closure.

“Family always comes first for us, and this choice wasn’t made lightly,” the eatery shared in a statement.

Robba, long known for its authentic Italian eats and wine, still operates outposts in the city in Yaletown, Gastown, and the West End.

The Kitsilano location opened a few years back in 2021, and the burrata bar launched the following year.

In 2023 this restaurant was closed temporarily due to a devastating fire.

