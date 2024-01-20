Iconic Italian food chain Autostrada Osteria is closing its Downtown branch on January 27.

The restaurant shared on Instagram that they are closing the location due to the financial reality of owning a restaurant in the area.

“Though it is bittersweet, we have decided to close this beloved location of the Autostrada family of restaurants — the lease is up and the reality is that restaurant ownership — and the financial viability of small neighbourhood joints — just ain’t what it used to be,” the post reads.

Autostrada’s Downtown Osteria has been operating in the area for a decade and has become “the stuff of neighbourhood dreams: unfussy Italian fare, loyal guests, and a legendary team of some of the city’s top chefs and managers.”

While its beloved Downtown location will be closing soon, the restaurant shared that it will still be operating out of its other locations and that a new spot is in the works.

“With Lucais based at Vancouver House alongside Chef Cory going forward, we intend to carry the spirit, energy, and excellence of the original over to VanHouse and beyond,” the post continued.

“It’s not all sad news: as the old saying goes, ‘when one door closes another one opens’; to that end, we have a new Autostrada in the works in the next year or so. Stay tuned for that.”