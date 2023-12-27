Paul's Sub Shop to close its doors before the end of the year

Plenty of longstanding restaurants in Metro Vancouver have recently announced closures, like Denny’s and De Dutch in North Vancouver, and now a beloved local sub shop has followed suit.

Paul’s Sub Shop took to Facebook to announce that it will be closing by the end of the month. The reason? Owner Mama Desa is retiring.

Paul’s Sub Shop dates all the way back to 1971 when it opened at its original location in Vancouver on the corner of 45th and Fraser. Then, a little over 10 years ago, the sub shop made its way over to its current location on Imperial Street in Burnaby. After the original owner, Paul, passed, Mama Desa took over. She worked with Paul for years before his passing.

“It’s hard to believe after so many years of hard work, but the time has come to take a break,” said the restaurant. “We want to express our deepest gratitude to our loyal customers, for all your support throughout the years. And of course, a big thank you to our suppliers and vendors as well.”

Paul’s Sub Shop was best known for its delicious breakfast offerings as well as its giant subs.

You can still visit the sub shop until its final day on December 28.

Paul’s Sub Shop

Address: 4608 Imperial Street, Burnaby

