Denny's in North Vancouver to close at the start of next year

The North Vancouver breakfast scene recently took a hit with a 35-year-old De Dutch announcing its closure, and now another long-standing breakfast joint announced it’s closing, too.

Denny’s North Vancouver announced on its website that it’ll be closing at the start of the new year. Denny’s told Dished that this location has been serving breakfast for over 50 years.

The reason? More housing. Three new buildings are being built in the breakfast spots place. The site is also home to Pho Japolo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denny’s Canada (@dennyscanada)

“It will be sad to see this location close,” said Denny’s. “After our closure, you can still enjoy Denny’s delights at our Davie St, Broadway Test Kitchen or Kingsway (Burnaby) locations!”

Denny’s North Vancouver location will permanently close on January 2 at 4 pm, so you’ll still be able to get your pancake fix until then.

Denny’s North Vancouver

Address: 2050 Marine Drive, Vancouver

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.