Beloved Vancouver burger join Cannibal Cafe to close after 13 years
After 13 years of operation, beloved Vancouver burger joint The Cannibal Cafe will close its doors before the end of the year.
Cannibal cited a multitude of factors for the closure including owner Matt Thomson’s battle with liver disease and subsequent transplant, as well as rent increases and the pandemic.
“I just want to express my gratitude to everyone throughout the years who helped make this place so special,” said Thomson.
Cannibal is best known for its signature menu items like the double patty Korean BBQ burger which is served with bulgogi sauce and spicy kimchi.
Other favourites include La Belle Province, which features smoked meat and sauerkraut, and the Big Blue, which has a blue cheese-stuffed patty topped with an onion ring and horseradish. Cannibal also served classic diner-styled favourites like handmade milkshakes, deep-fried pickles, and more.
“Maybe one day we’ll be able to find a new home for Cannibal, but for now I’m looking forward to seeing some old friends and guests in these final days leading as I get ready to say farewell to what has been a big part of my life and will always hold a special place in my heart,” continued Thomson
However, this doesn’t mark the end of these fan-favourite burgers. Customers will still be able to enjoy these handhelds across the street from Cannibal at Park Drive, which is another restaurant owned by Thomson.
You can still visit Cannibal Cafe until its final day of operation on Sunday, December 17.
The Cannibal Cafe
Address: 1818 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
