Beloved Vancouver restaurant chain Neptune Chinese Kitchen is closing one of its Vancouver locations.

In a phone call with Dished, Neptune Chinese Kitchen confirmed it will be closing its 1136 Alberni Street location.

“With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that Neptune Chinese Kitchen Alberni will be closing its doors,” said Neptune. “We want to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support throughout the years.”

Neptune Chinese Kitchen is part of the Neptune Restaurant Group which dates back to 1997 with a simple seafood restaurant. Since then, Neptune Restaurant Group branched out with multiple concepts including Neptune Seafood Restaurant, Neptune Wonton Noodle, Neptune Noodle Bar, Neptune Barbecue House, Ryun Japanese Kitchen, Poke by Ryun, and, of course, Neptune Chinese Kitchen, just to name a few.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neptune Chinese Kitchen Davie (@neptunechinesekitchen)

“We truly appreciate the memories we’ve shared and the relationships we’ve built throughout the years,” said Neptune.

However, there is still time to visit Neptune Chinese Kitchen on Alberni with its last day being December 29.

Address: 1136 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.