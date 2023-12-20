FoodRestaurant Closings

Neptune Chinese Kitchen to close its location on Alberni Street after six years

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Dec 20 2023, 11:56 pm
Neptune Chinese Kitchen to close its location on Alberni Street after six years

Beloved Vancouver restaurant chain Neptune Chinese Kitchen is closing one of its Vancouver locations.

In a phone call with Dished, Neptune Chinese Kitchen confirmed it will be closing its 1136 Alberni Street location.

“With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that Neptune Chinese Kitchen Alberni will be closing its doors,” said Neptune. “We want to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support throughout the years.”

Neptune Chinese Kitchen is part of the Neptune Restaurant Group which dates back to 1997 with a simple seafood restaurant. Since then, Neptune Restaurant Group branched out with multiple concepts including Neptune Seafood Restaurant, Neptune Wonton Noodle, Neptune Noodle Bar, Neptune Barbecue House, Ryun Japanese Kitchen, Poke by Ryun, and, of course, Neptune Chinese Kitchen, just to name a few.

“We truly appreciate the memories we’ve shared and the relationships we’ve built throughout the years,” said Neptune.

However, there is still time to visit Neptune Chinese Kitchen on Alberni with its last day being December 29.

Neptune Chinese Kitchen

Address: 1136 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.  

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop