7 spring restaurant openings in Metro Vancouver to look forward to

Some exciting news for folks in Metro Vancouver: La Foret Bakery & Cafe has shared that a new location is in the works. This time, the much-loved name is launching in Coquitlam.

Known for its photo-worthy, plant-filled interiors, sweet treats, and beverage offerings, La Foret Bakery & Cafe has operated at its 6848 Jubilee Avenue location since 2017.

Address: 1135 Austin Avenue, Coquitlam

Fans of Vancouver’s Takenaka, listen up! We have some fantastic news.

The concept — known for its food truck serving up Japanese bentos and its cafe offering delicious onigiri — is opening another location.

Slated to open at 52 Powell Street (formerly Rodney’s Gastown), Takenaka Gastown will offer patrons a casual Japanese dining experience.

Address: 52 Powell Street, Vancouver

Tea Industries is gearing up to open the first-ever robot bubble tea shop in BC very soon.

Similar to the barista robot Jarvis at Muji on Robson, this machine is ready to serve you your favourite boba and coffee creations.

Additionally, you’ll be able to order from one of two touchscreen kiosks. But don’t worry, there’s also a till in case you want a more human interaction.

Address: 195-6388 No. 3 Road, Richmond

An authentic Spanish concept is slated to open in Vancouver this season: Casa Molina.

This spot is the latest from chef Javier Blanc of the much-loved local brand Paella Guys, which brings the “authentic Spanish paella experience to your door, celebration, or special event.”

Address: 2211 Manitoba Street, Vancouver

At the space of a former Sharetea location, Hello Kitty Cafe is set to open its doors to the Vancouver public… at some point.

While this new concept has virtually no online presence (no obvious social pages nor a corresponding website), Google Maps lists the 1274 Robson Street spot as having a spring 2024 opening.

Address: 1274 Robson Street, Vancouver