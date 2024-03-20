7 spring restaurant openings in Metro Vancouver to look forward to
Goodbye winter, hello spring!
We are so ready to welcome the new (and warmer) season here in Metro Vancouver. We’re also pumped to dine at some new restaurants slated to open this spring.
Here are five spring restaurant openings in and around Vancouver we are looking forward to.
Tap & Barrel — The Amazing Brentwood
Great news: Tap & Barrel is set to launch at The Amazing Brentwood very soon.
The Vancouver-based restaurant company will be opening its new location in one of the concept’s highly coveted spaces overlooking Brentwood Plaza.
Expanding over three levels with 10,000 sq ft of interior space and 7,000 sq ft of rooftop patio space, Dished Vancouver has been told this Tap & Barrel location will offer “breathtaking views of the plaza” and views of the Burnaby skyline.
It will feature an indoor-outdoor dining concept and an expansive rooftop patio.
Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby
Mister Artisan Ice Cream – Robson
Heads up ice cream lovers! Signs for a new Mister Artisan Ice Cream storefront have popped up on Robson.
This new location will mark Mister’s third spot in Vancouver and is located at 1193 Robson Street.
Mister is known best for its ice cream that’s made to order using liquid nitrogen.
Address: 1193 Robson Street, Vancouver
La Foret Bakery & Cafe – Coquitlam
Some exciting news for folks in Metro Vancouver: La Foret Bakery & Cafe has shared that a new location is in the works. This time, the much-loved name is launching in Coquitlam.
Known for its photo-worthy, plant-filled interiors, sweet treats, and beverage offerings, La Foret Bakery & Cafe has operated at its 6848 Jubilee Avenue location since 2017.
Address: 1135 Austin Avenue, Coquitlam
Takenaka Gastown
Fans of Vancouver’s Takenaka, listen up! We have some fantastic news.
The concept — known for its food truck serving up Japanese bentos and its cafe offering delicious onigiri — is opening another location.
Slated to open at 52 Powell Street (formerly Rodney’s Gastown), Takenaka Gastown will offer patrons a casual Japanese dining experience.
Address: 52 Powell Street, Vancouver
Tea Industries
Tea Industries is gearing up to open the first-ever robot bubble tea shop in BC very soon.
Similar to the barista robot Jarvis at Muji on Robson, this machine is ready to serve you your favourite boba and coffee creations.
Additionally, you’ll be able to order from one of two touchscreen kiosks. But don’t worry, there’s also a till in case you want a more human interaction.
Address: 195-6388 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Casa Molina
An authentic Spanish concept is slated to open in Vancouver this season: Casa Molina.
This spot is the latest from chef Javier Blanc of the much-loved local brand Paella Guys, which brings the “authentic Spanish paella experience to your door, celebration, or special event.”
Address: 2211 Manitoba Street, Vancouver
Hello Kitty Cafe
At the space of a former Sharetea location, Hello Kitty Cafe is set to open its doors to the Vancouver public… at some point.
While this new concept has virtually no online presence (no obvious social pages nor a corresponding website), Google Maps lists the 1274 Robson Street spot as having a spring 2024 opening.
Address: 1274 Robson Street, Vancouver
With files from Marco Ovies
