"Sad state of affairs": Beloved Commercial Drive mural unexpectedly removed

A colourful, playful, cartoonish mural known for brightening up Commercial Drive has been painted over. Passersby and artists are now expressing their sadness for the “terribly unfortunate” removal.

The mural created by art and design studio Chairman Ting was displayed outside the Community Taps + Pizza restaurant and has become a beloved display for many. However, after the eatery’s sudden closure, the mural was painted over as a new business moves in.

East Van Paint shared the news on Instagram, where dozens of people commented about the “huge loss.”

“Vancouver is booting out all the creatives and has been for a long time. It’s unsustainable. A sad, sad state of affairs,” one person commented.

Carson Ting, the artist working under the name of his design studio Chairman Ting, said he also learned the mural was taken down by the East Van Paint Instagram post and has since been receiving heartfelt messages from people sharing how sad they are to see the mural go.

“The community has been so supportive and kind,” he said. “Personally, I’m okay with it and as with life, nothing is forever. Everything is transient.”

Locals have also expressed sadness at missing the beautiful mural inside the restaurant by artist SILOH.

There are rumours of what new business will occupy the space, but in a statement to Daily Hive, East Van Paint said, “It’s very unfortunate and [to be honest] it’s not the best way for a new business to introduce themselves to the neighbourhood.”

While saddened by this news, some people have said they are looking forward to another Chairman Ting pop-up in the city.

If you’d like to check out some of Chairman Ting’s work, you can find a fun makeover to the now-closed Nordstrom store in downtown Vancouver.