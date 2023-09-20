Over 40 fun and fantastic events to check out around Vancouver this fall

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Fall is upon us and the new season is filled with wonderful events and happenings to check out around Metro Vancouver!

We’re here to help you make the most of autumn with these 44 events you need to check out around the city. Vancouver International Film Festival, Halloween frights, foodie favourites, and more.

Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.

And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

You might also like: New Vancouver Night Market debuts this month with global eats and vintage shopping

All the food vendors you can check out at Shipyards Festival this weekend

The Improv Centre hosts a murder mystery comedy this Halloween season

Things to do this fall

What: Movie lovers will discover approximately 140 feature films and 100 shorts from around the world at VIFF 2023. The festival’s 42nd edition will also include insightful talkbacks, conferences, live performances, and other special events.

The extensive lineup will be shown on 10 screens at seven venues across the city, with organizers inviting everyone to come together for the cinema celebration.

When: September 28 to October 8, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Single tickets range from $13 to $18, with ticket packs and festival passes also available. VIFF+ Members receive discounts on all VIFF tickets and the free U25 membership offers additional discounts to those between the ages of 19 and 25. Purchase online.

What: The Shipyards Festival will coincide with Car-Free Day North Vancouver, presented by TransLink. Carrie Cates will be transformed into a “pedestrian paradise” filled with music by headliners including four-time Juno nominee SonReal and Miina, an exciting new project from the band formerly known as Carmanah.

In the Pipe Shop, you’ll find The Seaspan Family Zone, where you can catch family-friendly performances by children’s musician Katie Brock and juggler Mike Battie. Plus, kids can enjoy bouncy castles, face painting, crafts, balloon art, and more.

When: September 23, 2023

Time: Noon to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Etsy Co is putting together a fall pop-up at Robson Square that’ll have you discovering the best local artisans in the Lower Mainland. The free and pet-friendly Etsy-themed market will feature 110 of the most exciting designers, artists, creative minds, and makers.

The diverse lineup of shops at the Vancouver Etsy Co fall pop-up will have a little bit of everything, including one-of-a-kind jewelry, ceramics, art prints, and home decor, all in a uniquely charming outdoor setting.

When: September 23, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Robson Square Ice Rink — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC

Admission: Free, with every 100 people to register being entered into a draw for market cash.

What: The internationally acclaimed Cirque du Soleil production Kooza is returning to the Big Top in Vancouver in 2023.

Cirque calls the performance, “a return to its roots” with Kooza paying tribute to the “traditional circus in all its splendour.” Since its opening in 2007, the production has mesmerized close to eight million spectators with over 4,000 performances in 65 cities across 22 countries.

When: October 21 to December 31, 2023

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Lansdowne Centre is hosting Rabbitats Rescue for a Moon Rabbit Meet N’ Treat. The event is a great way to visit with rabbits in real life and learn about the cotton-tailed cuties.

Moon Rabbit Meet N’ Treat will feature a mid-Autumn market, children’s arts and crafts, bunny-themed items for purchase, and a photo booth sponsored by KJ Studios. A special VIP hour giving guests the chance to meet the bunnies in a small group setting will also be available.

When: September 23 to 24, 2023

Time: 12 to 4 pm (VIP hour on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm)

Where: Lansdowne Centre Central Court – 5300 No. 3 Rd, Richmond

Admission: By donation, additional charge for VIP hour

What: It’s time to spruce up your digs, get inspired for your next reno, or learn about the new products coming to market at the 2023 installment of the Vancouver Interior Design Show (IDS) — the hotspot for architecture, design, and industry.

Landing at the Vancouver Convention Centre West from September 21 to 24, the theme for this year’s show is “Moving Parts,” featuring a range of expansive and informative exhibits across four days of programming.

When: Thursday, September 21 to Sunday, September 24

Time:

Thursday 7 pm – 10 pm (Opening night party)

Friday 9 am – 6 pm (Trade Day)

Saturday 10 am – 5 pm (Public)

Sunday 10 am – 5 pm (Public)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Price: Various price points from $12 to $40 plus fees — Available here.

What: Glory Days is launching a new Vancouver Night Market at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Robson Plaza on Friday, September 29.

The free-admission event will feature beloved local restaurants creating globally inspired dishes, vintage shopping from popular vendors, and more. All ages are invited to the party.

When: September 29, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery on Robson Plaza — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The Laver Cup is an annual team tennis competition that pits six of Europe’s best players against six top players from the rest of the world. Some of the top-ranked players in the world will play in Vancouver, including Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Event co-founder Roger Federer, who retired last year, will also be in attendance for the highly-anticipated tournament.

The Laver Cup is also partnering with the David Foster Foundation for the Open Practice Day at Rogers Arena on Thursday, September 21, with all proceeds going to support the charity. Over 2,000 children from local tennis programs and schools across Vancouver have been invited by organizers to attend the event free of charge.

When: September 22 to 24, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver’s ever-popular Car-Free Day returns this month for epic celebrations across the city. The massive street festivals are presented by Translink and promote the growth of car-free culture and spaces.

Each year, thousands of attendees enjoy live entertainment, food vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Best of all, the events are free to check out.

When: September 24, 2023

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: West End – Denman & Davie – Denman & Robson

Cost: Free

What: Just an hour’s drive from Vancouver, the Riverside Cranberry Farm is opening for the new season. Don stylish hip waders and waddle down the ladder straight into a flooded field. Surrounded by floating red berries, you’ll feel like a kid again, gently wading through the water.

Be sure to take the Harvest Walk before you take the plunge. This self-guided tour of the field’s perimeter lets you watch the harvest in real time.

When: Various dates from September 29 to October 9, 2023. Plus a Harvest Kickoff Party on September 23, 2023.

Time: Various time slots.

Where: The BOG at Riverside Cranberry Farm – 26885 88th Avenue, Langley City

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: PNE’s popular Winter Fair returns this December, with holiday-themed food and drinks, light displays and live entertainment, and more.

The most unique winter fair in BC is presented by BCAA and will run on December 8, 9, and 14 to 23. Guests can even look forward to twice-nightly performances of the Nutcracker On Ice at the Pacific Coliseum.

When: December 8, 9, and 14 to 23, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: PNE Winter Fair tickets are $19-$25 in advance, purchase online. Group rates and BCAA discounted tickets are also available.

What: South Asian cinema takes center stage at the 2023 International South Asian Film Festival (iSAFF) in Surrey. This year’s theme is Pathbreakers, with six feature films, four documentaries, and over 30 short films being screened. Filmmakers and movie lovers and also check out the dynamic industry events and innovative new initiatives.

When: September 28 to October 1, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various, purchase online

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation events

What: Hastings Community Association hosts an Orange Shirt Day event at Templeton Welcome Garden. The event will include Indigenous speakers, drumming, Earth art, tea music, garden tours, and ice cream. All are invited to gather, remember, and play.

When: September 30, 2023

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: Templeton Welcome Garden – 700 Templeton Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Indigenous non-profit Spirit of the Children Society hosts a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Teaching Pow Wow at Westminster Pier Park. The event includes a host drum by StarChild, dancing by Wild Moccasin Dancers, a marketplace with Indigenous vendors, and food trucks and eats concession.

When: September 30, 2023

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: Westminster Pier Park – 1 6th Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: Root Dwellers Music Showcase acknowledges the importance of National Day For Truth and Reconciliation at its next event at the Anza Club. The headliners include Lil Smudge, a 2-spirit Indigenous femmecee from both the Vuntut G’witchin nation and the Kawacatoose nation of Treaty 4, and Yellowbunny, a former addict turned rapper born and raised in Kamloops.

The event will be hosted by Francis Baptiste, and features Elder Randy Tait and vendors West Coast Bannock and Urban Native Youth Association (UNYA).

When: September 29, 2023

Time: 7 to 11:30 pm

Where: The Anza Club – 3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online

What: Skookum Surrey welcomes everyone to an afternoon of drumming, sharing, tea, and bannock at Holland Park to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

When: September 29, 2023

Time: 3 to 5 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Cost: Free

Cheer on the home teams

What: The Canucks begin the new NHL season at Rogers Arena this fall, with preseason matches including Edmonton Oilers on September 30 and Calgary Flames on October 6. Regular season games include New York Rangers on October 28, Seattle Kraken on November 18, and New Jersey Devils on December 5.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place this fall, with home games against the Saskatchewan RoughRiders on September 29, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on October 6, and the Calgary Stampeders on October 20.

When: September 29, October 6 and October 20, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm (September 29), 7 pm (October 6 and 20)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Giant’s new season begins this fall at the Langley Events Centre. Cheer them on in WHL action against the Victoria Royals on September 22, Medicine Hat Tigers on October 18, Kamloops Blazers on November 4, Prince George Cougars on December 16, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps wrap up the MLS regular season with a trio of exciting matchups at BC Place. Cheer them on as they take on DC United on September 30, St. Louis SC on October 4, and Los Angeles FC on October 21.

When: September 30, October 4 and October 21, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (September 30 and October 4), 6 pm (October 21)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks are back for a new AHL season this fall, with home games including visitors Calgary Wranglers on October 20 and 21, Henderson Silver Knights on November 3 and 4, and Coachella Valley Firebirds on December 8 and 9.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

Happy Halloween

What: The Halloween Costume Ball returns to Science World on Saturday, October 28.

Vancouver’s longest-running licensed Halloween bash features spooky décor, the city’s top DJs and performers, and over 1,200 ghoulish party-goers. And tickets are on sale now.

When: October 28, 2023

Time: 9 pm to 2 am

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, starting from $55-$75. Purchase online

What: ‘Tis the season for macabre movies and horror fans will be in heaven when the Vancouver Horror Show Film Festival (VHS) returns to more theatres than ever this fall.

The sixth annual VHS is haunting screens in Vancouver from October 13 to 15 and Burnaby from October 20 to 22.

The full festival line-up includes 41 short films and six feature-length films from all over the world. VHS also features red-carpet events, industry panels, filmmaker Q&As, a screenplay competition, and more.

When: October 13 to 15, 2023 (Vancouver), October 20 to 22 (Burnaby)

Time: Various times

Where: Scotiabank Theatre – 900 Burrard Street, Vancouver (Vancouver), Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis at Metrotown – 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby (Burnaby)

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: We’ve heard of killer comedy shows, but the latest production by The Improv Centre on Granville Island is taking things to the next level.

This Halloween season, the improv theatre company presents Stage Fright 2: Murder at The Disco. One lucky audience member will even become the lead detective throughout the second half of each performance.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from September 29 to October 28, 2023 (plus a preview on September 28)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $26.50, purchase online

What: Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor experience set to haunt Swangard Stadium and Central Park. Guests can expect to see over 6,000 pumpkins that are hand-carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, and more.

Pumpkins After Dark will showcase live gourd carving demos and serve up fall treats and sweets for the guests. A number of food trucks will be on-site each evening.

When: October 6 to 31, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby (The main entrance will be located at the Southwest Entrance of the stadium.)

Cost: Starting at $18.95 for ages 17 and up, $15.95 for ages 4 to 16, and free to children 3 and under. A family pack and flex passes are also available. Purchase online.

What: Fright Nights, one of western Canada’s scariest haunts, is returning to Vancouver for the upcoming Halloween season. And we can’t wait to visit the scream park!

The highly anticipated Playland attraction is celebrating its 20th anniversary on select nights starting on Friday, October 6, and running through to Halloween night.

Visitors can experience the immersive Halloween-themed experience with eight haunted houses, over 19 heart-pounding rides, spooky décor, roaming monsters, thrilling live performances, and more.

When: Select dates between October 6 and 31, 2023

Time: 6 pm to midnight on October 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, and 28; 6 to 11 pm on all other open dates. An expedited line for park entry with an Early Access Pass is also available.

Where: Playland at the PNE — 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30, purchase online

Bon Appetit

What: Summer is still in full swing but we’re already looking forward to autumn and a big reason why is Oktoberfest.

Vancouver’s take on the traditional German beer festival comes in the form of Harvest Haus, a fun-filled weekend combining modern cuisine with traditional and “authentic European harvest traditions.”

And yes, there will be loads of bratwurst, lederhosen, and lots and lots of beer.

When: Friday, September 29 from 6 to 11:30 pm; Saturday, September 30 from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm and 6 to 11:30 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: A glass of beer really does taste better by the ocean. If you need proof for yourself, you can head down to the White Rock Craft Beer Festival at Memorial Park.

The third annual event is hosted by the White Rock BIA and presented by the Leah Chandler Real Estate Group. This year will feature over a dozen popular breweries.

When: September 23, 2023

Time: 1 to 5 pm

Where: Memorial Park, White Rock

Tickets: $45 plus fees, purchase online

What: Join CRAFT for their next Pairing Dinner series in celebration of Oktoberfest. Enjoy a mouthwatering custom dinner with perfectly matched beers exploring your favourite Bavarian classics.

The dinner includes a three-course menu, four brews expertly paired with each course, prizes, and giveaways.

When: October 5, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: CRAFT Beer Market False Creek – 85 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Price: $75 plus fees, purchase online

What: Folks can head into Notch8’s tea salon this fall and enjoy a variety of bites inspired by the cozy season. Tea lovers can look forward to an array of savoury and sweet offerings, including a Butternut Squash Tart, a Mushroom and Thyme puff-pastry pinwheel, and a Brie and Pear Tea Sandwich.

On the sweet side of things, expect Spiced Latte Coffee Cake, a Ginger Pear Tart, and of course, Fairmont’s fluffy scones in a seasonal cinnamon sugar maple variety with cream and apple compote. There will even be a seasonal cocktail program during the tea.

When: Now until November 19 with seatings held Thursday through Sunday and statutory holiday Mondays

Time: 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar — 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $69 per person

What: Better bring your appetite because Tacofino has announced the return of their popular Brewery Dinner Series from September 2023 to March 2024. Tacofino chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack are collaborating with acclaimed local breweries on a curated five-course menu, with accompanying beer pairings.

In addition to food and beer pairings, each night will have entertainment curated by both Tacofino and the corresponding brewery partner. Entertainment and performers will be announced on social media at the start of each month.

The complete schedule of the Brewery Dinner Series is as follows:

Thursday, September 28

Thursday, October 26

Thursday, November 30

Thursday, January 25

Thursday, February 29

Thursday, March 30

When: Last Thursday of the month (except for December) starting September 28, 2023

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: All events take place at Tacofino Ocho — 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $70 per person, purchase online

What: JW Marriott Parq Vancouver has teamed up with Veuve Clicquot to launch an exclusive Aqua Lounge experience. Open to hotel and spa guests only, this new offering means champagne sips and patio-inspired bites in the sunshine.

The hotel’s Aqua Lounge is located 17 floors up, where folks can soak in the rays and the backdrop of Vancouver’s downtown skyline and the North Shore mountains while they savour the good stuff.

When: Now until September 30, 2023

Where: JW Marriott Parq Vancouver – 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Admission: Open to hotel and spa guests only. Book your stay online

What: Every day until October 8, Parallel 49 Brewing will be celebrating Oktoberfest in their massive biergarten. Come enjoy live music, a Bavarian food menu, and German-style beers. Plus, there will be a contest each night for the best-dressed Oktoberfest outfit.

The band fires up from 5:30 to 8 pm on Mondays through Thursdays, and on Fridays, plays from 5:30 to 10 pm. Music on Saturdays runs from 4:30 to 10 pm, and on Sundays from 2:45 to 8 pm.

When: Now until October 8, 2023

Time: Opens at 11 am daily

Where: Parallel 49 – 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free. Limited reservations are available, book via [email protected].

What: Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival, happening at The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver, is a “gastronomic adventure” filled with the best in international and local cuisine.

The Festival is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to discover over 40 vendors showcasing their finest products through elevated bites.

When you arrive at The Pipe Shop, you’ll receive your own charcuterie board (yours to bring home) and a tasting glass for sipping. So you’ll be fully equipped to discover the finest flavours with your all-inclusive ticket.

When: November 4, 2023

Time: Various tasting sessions

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Early bird tickets for newsletter subscribers on sale Aug 10 – Regular tickets buy online (on sale August 14 at 10 am)

Enjoy the arts

What: Some of history’s greatest artists will be paid tribute at a new art exhibit opening in Vancouver this fall.

Art Rapture’s The Throwback is an immersive art experience on Saturday, September 23, featuring works by 16 acclaimed artists. There will also be a thrilling art party that begins at 6 pm and lasts late into the night. Get ready to dance to live music by DJ Pablo, Stephen Lecky, and The Phonograff.

When: September 23, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Exhibition), 6 pm to late (Art Party)

Where: Ironworks building, located at 235 Alexander Street

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: BC Culture Days is an annual series of free and interactive creative events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province. This year’s three-week-long celebration invites participants to creatively explore and artistically express themselves through workshops, live shows, and more.

When: September 22 to October 15, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Celebrate all things flamenco at this annual festival of dance presented by Flamenco Rosario. There will be many live performances to enjoy by local, national, and international flamenco artists throughout the month, including free outdoor events on Granville Island on September 23 and 24 on the Picnic Pavilion stage.

Those interested in learning the art of flamenco can also sign up for masterclasses at Scotiabank Dance Centre.

When: Now until September 30, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events, purchase online

What: Coldplay’s world tour supports the iconic band’s ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres. The Grammy-nominated album debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts and features the hit “My Universe” with BTS.

Vancouver fans can look forward to hearing Coldplay performing classic hits like “Yellow,” “Viva La Vida,” “Clocks,” and “A Sky Full Of Stars,” along with lasers, fireworks, and LED wristbands.

When: September 22 and 23, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets available online

Vancouver International Music Competition: Final Round and Gala Concert

What: The Vancouver International Music Competition invites all music lovers to the Final Round at The Chan Centre on October 7 and 8, and to the Gala Concert at the Vancouver Playhouse on October 9.

Talented musicians from around the world will showcase their talents in the live competition’s Final Round, while the Gala Concert will feature the grand prize winners of the piano and strings categories and special guest performers from different parts of the world. Instruments featured include piano, violin, viola, cello, and harp. A musical celebration not to be missed.

When: October 7 and 8, 2023 (Final Round)

Time: 9 am to 7:30 pm (Saturday), 9 am to 1:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $27.75 plus fees, purchase online.

When: October 9, 2023 (Gala Concert)

Time: Doors 1 pm, show 2 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $19, purchase online.

Eat fresh at farmers’ markets

What: Run by the same organization behind the Ambleside Market in nearby West Van, the Lonsdale Quay Farmers’ Market brings local farmers, artisans, and other vendors to North Vancouver for a weekly Saturday market.

When: Every Saturday until October 28, 2023

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: East Plaza – 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

What: See, taste, and indulge at this bustling weekday market. This market, which takes place at the Concord Community Park by Science World, has replaced the former Main Street Farmers’ Market.

When: Every Thursday until October 5, 2023

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: Concord Community Park – 50 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

What: Kitsilano Farmers’ Market, takes place on Sundays in the parking lot of the Community Centre and offers a good selection of fresh local produce and gourmet treats to stock up on the week. There are also a number of artisan vendors and food trucks to check out at the market.

When: Every Sunday until October 29, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Kitsilano Community Centre – 2690 Larch Street, Vancouver

What: This Delta farmers’ market features local produce, sweet treats, blooms, bevvies, artisans, live music, food trucks, and more. There will also be themed celebrations on select dates throughout the season.

When: Every other Saturday until November 11, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Market Square, Southlands – 6313 Market Ave, Delta