Vancouver horror film festival expanding in new scream-filled season

‘Tis the season for macabre movies and horror fans will be in heaven when the Vancouver Horror Show Film Festival (VHS) returns to more theatres than ever this fall.

The sixth annual VHS is haunting screens in Vancouver from October 13 to 15 and Burnaby from October 20 to 22.

The full festival line-up includes 41 short films and six feature-length films from all over the world. VHS also features red-carpet events, industry panels, filmmaker Q&As, a screenplay competition, and more.

VHS 2023 in Vancouver will be held in partnership with The City of Vancouver and Eastside Games, with a red carpet 19+ event, The VHS After Dark Mixtape being screened, and Diabolica wines and Twin Sails beer being served.

The horror film fest is teaming up with The Burnaby Halloween Festival for a series of screenings at Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis at Metrotown. Fans will be treated to three feature films and two blocks of short films, as well as filmmaker Q&As and the VHS Talks Panel Series sponsored by UBCP/Actra.

Other highlights of VHS 2023 include.

Anacoreta

Anacoreta is a psychological thriller filmed in BC by Vancouver-based director Jeremy Schuetze. The Canadian premiere will tell the story of an actress on a mountain trip with her boyfriend to meet his friends for the first time. As they venture deeper into the woods it becomes apparent that he has more planned than they first thought.

Everyone Will Burn

Everyone Will Burn from Spanish writer and director David Hebrero takes viewers to a small village in Leon, Spain. A woman who is about to end her life after failing to get over the suicide of her bullied son receives a visit from the mysterious Lucía. With the little girl’s help, she takes on a corrupt community filled with secrets and lies.

Mind Leech

Mind Leech from Canadian director duo Chris Cheeseman and Paul Krysinski is a period piece about a persuasive Leech causing chaos in rural Provinstate in the late ’90s. The hour-long feature can be seen as part of the VHS After Dark Mixtape Program.

The VHS 2023 Shorts Programs features a variety of locally made films, including Rylan Friday’s Terror/Forming, a one-shot film about a disturbing discovery on the way to a cabin, and Brenna Goodwin-McCabe’s I Can’t Go On about a young woman who finds a body in her apartment elevator.

The popular film fest will also be taking the screams on the road with events at independent theaters in Terrace, BC, and Grand Forks, BC.

When: October 13 to 15, 2022 (Vancouver), October 20 to 22 (Burnaby)

Time: Various times

Where: Scotiabank Theatre – 900 Burrard Street, Vancouver (Vancouver), Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis at Metrotown – 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby (Burnaby)

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online