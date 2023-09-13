Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Clear some space on that credit card, because Vancouver Etsy Co is putting together a fall pop-up at Robson Square that’ll have you discovering the best local artisans in the Lower Mainland.

A free and pet-friendly event happening on Saturday, September 23, 2023, this upcoming Etsy-themed market will feature 110 of the most exciting designers, artists, creative minds, and makers.

Showcasing their meticulously crafted, made-in-Canada products and designs, you’ll be able to find a wide array of shops to find that extra special gift or that something missing in your home.

The diverse lineup of shops at the Vancouver Etsy Co fall pop-up will have a little bit of everything, including one-of-a-kind jewelry, ceramics, art prints, and home decor, all in a uniquely charming outdoor setting.

You won’t only find spectacular art for sale, but artisanal products from vendors selling baby and kids’ items, body care, stationary, pet accessories, food and beverages, vintage treasures, and more.

Whether you want to get ahead on your Christmas shopping or treat yourself, shopping at the pop-up means supporting small businesses and independent artists in Vancouver.

While admission to the pop-up is free, an RSVP is requested. As a special incentive to RSVP early, every 100 RSVPs will be entered into a draw for some market cash to spend at your favourite vendor — so the sooner you RSVP, the better.

There will also be special keychains and tote bags for sale, with proceeds supporting both BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

So mark your calendars for Saturday, September 23, and make sure to RSVP for Vancouver Etsy Co’s fall pop-up now.

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Where: Robson Square Ice Rink — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Tickets: Admission is free, with every 100 people to register being entered into a draw for market cash.