Playland's terrifying Fright Nights returns for Halloween with new haunted house

Fright Nights, one of western Canada’s scariest haunts, is returning to Vancouver for the upcoming Halloween season. And we can’t wait to visit the scream park!

The highly anticipated Playland attraction is celebrating its 20th anniversary on select nights starting on Friday, October 6 and running through to Halloween night.

Visitors can experience the immersive Halloween-themed experience with eight haunted houses, over 19 heart-pounding rides, spooky décor, roaming monsters, thrilling live performances, and more.

Guests are invited to participate in the nightly Opening Scaremony at 6 pm, with all of the creepy cast members welcoming them inside the park entrance.

New to Fright Nights this year is the brand-new haunted house, The Void. PNE describes it as “one of the scariest haunted houses in Fright Nights history,” with monstrous beasts and howling caves.

Brave attendees can also check out Carn-Evil, but you may want to skip it if you suffer from coulrophobia. The clowns lurking nearby multiply and grow from their run-in with radioactive toxic waste.

Among the other spooky houses to explore with your Scooby crew are:

The Bloodshed

Darkness

Fear

Materia Medica

Keepers Doll Factory

Haunted Mansion

Fright Nights will continue to set daily attendance capacity limits in 2023, with date-specific tickets available for entry. Guests are encouraged to purchase advance tickets online as event nights have limited availability and may sell out.

Ticket buyers will also have the option to purchase an Early Access Pass, which includes an expedited line for park entry starting at 5 pm nightly and early access to The Void, Keepers Doll Factory, and Darkness haunted houses.

Fright Nights are not recommended for children 12 and under, guests 65 and older, guests with sensitivity to strobe lighting or fog machines, guests with high blood pressure and/or heart conditions, and those who are pregnant. Remember that no guest costumes or face makeup are allowed.

When: Select dates between October 6 and 31, 2023

Time: 6 pm to midnight on October 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, and 28; 6 to 11 pm on all other open dates. An expedited line for park entry with an Early Access Pass is also available.

Where: Playland at the PNE — 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30, purchase online