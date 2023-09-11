Get ready to get creative, Vancouver!

It’s time to spruce up your digs, get inspired for your next reno, or learn about the new products coming to market at the 2023 instalment of the Vancouver Interior Design Show (IDS) — the hotspot for architecture, design, and industry.

Landing at the Vancouver Convention Centre West from September 21 to 24, the theme for this year’s show is “Moving Parts,” featuring a range of expansive and informative exhibits across four days of programming.

Visitors can look forward to new product launches and demos from world-renowned designers, avant-garde and cutting-edge concepts from around the world, and inspiration at your fingertips.

Aimed to inspire and challenge attendees, IDS Vancouver 2023 will explore what designers are creating now, and how they source and distribute materials across our ever-changing planet — with sustainability and innovation acting as key stepping stones.

Special guests for the Trade Day Keynote Speakers session, taking place for the full day on September 22 from 9 am to 6 pm and sponsored by Blanco, include Olson Kundig’s Ming-Lee Yuan, Simone Vingerhoets-Ziesmann from Ligne Roset, and Cedric Burgers from Burgers Architecture.

Rub shoulders with the best and brightest in the design world at the opening night party, presented by EQ3, on Thursday, September 21, with DJs from GirlOnWax, drinks by 33 Acres, and a specially designed Red Carpet bar by nationally-renowned McKinley Studios.

Wondering what’s new to IDS Vancouver this year? Visitors can step inside the Modern Prefab world to experience innovative and sustainable prefabricated and tiny homes at this new show feature. IDS guests can also tour the latest awe-inspiring creations from the Pacific Northwest, which are popping up all over the country as laneway houses, on Gulf Islands, and everything in between.

To learn more about the special programming and purchase tickets, head on over to the IDS Vancouver 2023 website and get ready for four days of design excellence!

When: Thursday, September 21 to Sunday, September 24

Time:

Thursday 7 pm – 10 pm (Opening night party)

Friday 9 am – 6 pm (Trade Day)

Saturday 10 am – 5 pm (Public)

Sunday 10 am – 5 pm (Public)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Price: Various price points from $12 to $40 plus fees — Available here.