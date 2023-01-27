Coldplay adds second Vancouver show amidst huge demand

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Coldplay fans afraid of missing out on the band’s first big concert in the city in years can take an inhale, and an exhale – because the band just added a second Vancouver show to its upcoming tour.

Coldplay is bringing its Music Of The Spheres World Tour to BC Place on Friday, September 22, and now Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Tickets for the highly anticipated stadium tour went on sale Friday, January 27, at 10 am, and people quickly flocked to Ticketmaster to wait for a chance to buy tickets.

Coldplay must have been watching because, luckily, they added a second show in Vancouver.

Due to incredible demand, second shows have been added for Vancouver (Sept 23), San Diego (Sept 28) and Los Angeles (Oct 1). Tickets for the extra dates on sale Monday, Jan 30 at 10am PT. Thank you everyone 🤍💫#MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour pic.twitter.com/Iwv3y5Clwh — Coldplay (@coldplay) January 27, 2023

Now, tickets for the second show will go on sale after the weekend on Monday, January 30, at 10 am PST.

Vancouver is part of the tour’s West Coast run in September, including Seattle, San Diego, and Los Angeles.

Coldplay’s world tour supports the iconic band’s ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres. The Grammy-nominated album debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts and features the hit “My Universe” with BTS.

Vancouver fans can look forward to hearing Coldplay performing classic hits like “Yellow,” “Viva La Vida,” “Clocks,” and “A Sky Full Of Stars,” along with lasers, fireworks, and LED wristbands.

BC Place will also be rocking with performances by multi-Grammy-winning H.E.R and rising New Jersey music star 070 Shake.

When: September 22 and 23, 2023

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets for the first show go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 am, and tickets for the second show go on sale Monday, January 30 at 10 am.