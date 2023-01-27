EventsConcerts

Coldplay adds second Vancouver show amidst huge demand

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jan 27 2023, 7:36 pm
Coldplay adds second Vancouver show amidst huge demand
Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
The Pacific Agriculture Show

Thu, January 26, 9:00am

The Pacific Agriculture Show
Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Fri, February 3, 10:00am

Love Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park
Valentines Mysteries in Downtown Vancouver

Sat, February 11, 12:00pm

Valentines Mysteries in Downtown Vancouver
Family Day at MOV: Local Storytellers

Mon, February 20, 10:00am

Family Day at MOV: Local Storytellers
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Coldplay fans afraid of missing out on the band’s first big concert in the city in years can take an inhale, and an exhale – because the band just added a second Vancouver show to its upcoming tour.

Coldplay is bringing its Music Of The Spheres World Tour to BC Place on Friday, September 22, and now Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Tickets for the highly anticipated stadium tour went on sale Friday, January 27, at 10 am, and people quickly flocked to Ticketmaster to wait for a chance to buy tickets.

Coldplay must have been watching because, luckily, they added a second show in Vancouver.

Now, tickets for the second show will go on sale after the weekend on Monday, January 30, at 10 am PST.

Vancouver is part of the tour’s West Coast run in September, including Seattle, San Diego, and Los Angeles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay)

Coldplay’s world tour supports the iconic band’s ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres. The Grammy-nominated album debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts and features the hit “My Universe” with BTS.

Vancouver fans can look forward to hearing Coldplay performing classic hits like “Yellow,” “Viva La Vida,” “Clocks,” and “A Sky Full Of Stars,” along with lasers, fireworks, and LED wristbands.

Coldplay

Coldplay (Stevie Rae Gibbs/Submitted)

BC Place will also be rocking with performances by multi-Grammy-winning H.E.R and rising New Jersey music star 070 Shake.

Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour

When: September 22 and 23, 2023
Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets for the first show go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 am, and tickets for the second show go on sale Monday, January 30 at 10 am.

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.