Though summer is packed with delicious food events happening around Metro Vancouver, foodies are already looking forward to fall culinary events.

A highlight that you’ll want to add to your calendar is the Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival, happening on Saturday, November 4, at The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver.

The Shipyards heritage venue will host the “gastronomic adventure,” filled with the best in international and local cuisine, early bird tickets will be released exclusively to newsletter subscribers on August 10th, with regular tickets going on sale at 10:00 am on August 14th.

“We are beyond thrilled to bring back the Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival to our incredible community of food enthusiasts,” said David Bain, the festival organizer, in a release. “This year’s Festival promises to be one-of-a-kind as we are proud to announce the release of several products that have never been seen in the market before

“This event will undoubtedly be a memorable experience for all who attend.”

The Cheese and Meat Festival is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to discover over 40 vendors showcasing their finest products through elevated bites.

When you arrive at The Pipe Shop, you’ll receive your own charcuterie board (yours to bring home) and a tasting glass for sipping. So you’ll be fully equipped to discover the finest flavours with your all-inclusive ticket.

And there’s something for all tastes to enjoy during each tasting session, including tasty cocktails, brews and bevies, and vegan eats. There will also be various accompaniments that make for a perfect charcuterie platter, ranging from pickled items to unique spreads.

When: November 4, 2023

Time: Various tasting sessions

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Early bird tickets for newsletter subscribers on sale Aug 10 – Regular tickets buy online (on sale August 14 at 10 am)