Full list of tennis stars attending Laver Cup in Vancouver revealed

The most star-studded tennis event to come to Vancouver in recent memory is nearly upon us. On Wednesday, five players were added to the list of tennis stars that will compete at the Laver Cup, which is taking place September 22 to 24 at Rogers Arena.

Team World captain John McEnroe has added three players to his squad, in No. 14 ranked Tommy Paul (USA), No. 20 Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina), and No. 46 Ben Shelton (USA). Meanwhile, Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg has added No. 17 Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) and No. 163 Gael Monfils (France).

Six of the top 10 ranked players in the world have confirmed their attendance at the Vancouver event, in Holger Rune (No. 4), Casper Ruud (5), Stefanos Tsitsipas (7), Andrey Rublev (8), Taylor Fritz (9), and Frances Tiafoe (10).

Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 15) will provide Canadian content for the event, which was co-founded by Roger Federer. Federer, who retired last year, will be in attendance for the tournament.

Alternates for both teams will be announced at a later date, tournament organizers said in a media release.

“I’m very much looking forward to Vancouver and the Laver Cup being there. Only heard great things about the city,” Federer said in a video posted to social media by the Laver Cup. “I’m really looking forward to seeing how the Canadian fans will be, especially with their great players coming up.”

This will be the sixth edition of the Laver Cup, which was first held in 2017. Previous tournaments were held in Prague, Chicago, Geneva, Boston, and London.

“I’m looking forward to bringing the team together in Vancouver,” said McEnroe. “It is a talented group with both experience and youth. Taylor, Frances, Felix and Tommy were all part of our win in London, and that gives us a lot of confidence coming into this year. We’re feeling good about our chances.”

“I’m very happy with our team,” said Borg. “Hubert and Gael are two great additions. In total, on paper, we should be the favourites. Still, it is never easy. We are looking forward to getting to Vancouver and will be ready to give it everything to win back the title.”

Laver Cup rosters

Team World

Taylor Fritz (9)

Frances Tiafoe (10)

Tommy Paul (14)

Felix Auger-Aliassime (15)

Francisco Cerundolo (20)

Ben Shelton (46)

Team Europe

Holger Rune (4)

Casper Ruud (5)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (7)

Andrey Rublev (8)

Hubert Hurkacz (17)

Gael Monfils (163)