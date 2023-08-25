EventsHalloweenFall Events

Huge Halloween event with over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins returning to Burnaby (PHOTOS)

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Aug 25 2023, 5:47 pm
Pumpkins After Dark Burnaby/Instagram

We’ve already got Halloween on our minds, and for those also excited for the spooky season, we’ve got the perfect event for you to look forward to.

Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor experience set to haunt Swangard Stadium and Central Park from October 6 to 31.

Guests can expect to see over 6,000 pumpkins that are hand-carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, and more.

The family-friendly event is described by organizers as a celebration of all things Halloween, with this year featuring brand-new displays. It takes nearly a full year to create the show.

Pumpkins After Dark will showcase live gourd carving demos and serve up fall treats and sweets for the guests. A number of food trucks will be on-site each evening.

Pumpkins After Dark Burnaby

There will be plenty of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities around the stadium and park. Music, sounds, and special effects will help complete the experience.

Pumpkins After Dark Burnaby

The Halloween event operates rain or shine and is a self-paced experience. The pathway will be roughly 1 km in length, with most guests spending an average of one to two hours exploring the displays.

And don’t forget to wear your costume!

Pumpkins After Dark Burnaby

Pumpkins After Dark

When: October 6 to 31, 2023
Time: Various time slots
Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby (The main entrance will be located at the Southwest Entrance of the stadium.)
Cost: Starting at $18.95 for ages 17 and up, $15.95 for ages 4 to 16, and free to children 3 and under. A family pack and flex passes are also available. Purchase online.

