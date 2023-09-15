You can plunge into a sea of cranberries near Vancouver this fall (PHOTOS)

This fall, forget about walking through the crunchy leaves. It’s time to tiptoe through the cranberry bog!

Just an hour’s drive from Vancouver, the Riverside Cranberry Farm is opening for the new season on Saturday, September 23 with a Harvest Kickoff party.

The family-friendly Langley farm is even opening up its bog to anyone brave enough to take the plunge.

Don stylish hip waders and waddle down the ladder straight into a flooded field. Surrounded by floating red berries, you’ll feel like a kid again, gently wading through the water.

Once you’re in, pick up and toss handfuls of the berries in the air and hear them plop back into the water all around you while your friend captures the perfect video.

Be sure to take the Harvest Walk before you take the plunge. This self-guided tour of the field’s perimeter lets you watch the harvest in real time. QR codes on signs along the dykes take you through the farm’s story and tell you everything you never knew about the berries and their unique harvest.

And before you leave this delicious wonderland, make sure to stock up on supplies at the farm store. Open Monday to Saturday from 12 pm to 5 pm during harvest season, you’ll love what you find here.

From cranberry blackberry honey and freeze-dried cranberries to fresh cranberries and pre-made sauces, you’ll find a ton of holiday gift ideas and pantry stuffers to keep for yourself.

When: Various dates from September 29 to October 9, 2023

Time: Various time slots.

Where: The BOG at Riverside Cranberry Farm – 26885 88th Avenue, Langley City

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

With files from Sarah Anderson