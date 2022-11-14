Cirque du Soleil's KOOZA is coming back to Vancouver next year

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The internationally acclaimed Cirque du Soleil production KOOZA is returning to the Big Top in Vancouver next year.

A release says audiences in Vancouver will be “swept away in the world of KOOZA packed with whimsical characters, daring acrobatics, mischievous clowns, lavish costuming, colourful sets, and a powerful live score.”

KOOZA will be back under the Big Top at Concord Pacific Place from October 21, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

Tickets for Vancouver performances are available online exclusively to Cirque Club members starting today.

General ticket sales start on November 16. But if you can’t wait, you can sign up for the free Club Cirque membership to purchase tickets today.

Cirque calls the performance, “a return to its roots” with KOOZA paying tribute to the “traditional circus in all its splendour.”

Since its opening in 2007, the production has mesmerized close to eight million spectators with over 4,000 performances in 65 cities across 22 countries.

When: October 21 to December 31, 2023

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: General sale starts online on November 16