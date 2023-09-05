FREE Shipyards Festival brings huge music lineup to North Shore this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

North Vancouver is set to wrap up the summer with an all-day music festival at the Shipyards this month.

On September 23, The Shipyards Festival will coincide with Car Free Day North Vancouver, presented by TransLink.

At the bottom of Lonsdale, Carrie Cates will be transformed into a “pedestrian paradise” filled with music as acts like Tourist Company, Garret T Willie, Michaela Slinger and more take the stage.

This year, musical headliners include four-time Juno nominee SonReal and Miina, an exciting new project from the band formerly known as Carmanah.

In the Pipe Shop, you’ll find The Seaspan Family Zone, where you can catch family-friendly performances by children’s musician Katie Brock and juggler Mike Battie. Plus, kids can enjoy bouncy castles, face painting, crafts, balloon art, and more.

Make sure to visit Car Free Day North Vancouver for additional vendors, information on how to make sustainable transportation choices and more amazing live music. The Car Free Stage will showcase acts like Devours, Project Vancity, Jordel, and Glisha.

Attendees can also stop by the Burrard Dry Dock for acoustic performances throughout the day. Plus drop by Cates Deck to dance along to music by Francis Baptiste, Joe Abbott, Silent St J and other artists, presented by Vancouver’s North Shore Tourism Association.

Stay refreshed with brews from North Point Brewing, Streetcar Brewing, Swandive, Strongbow and Olé, thanks to a sitewide licence that allows guests to enjoy a beverage while taking in all the fun. And grab eats from local food trucks and shop from local merchants during your visit.

Mark your calendars and end your summer on a high note at the Shipyards Festival!

When: September 23, 2023

Time: Noon to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

With files from Sarah Anderson