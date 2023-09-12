We are mere days away from the changing of the seasons. It’s “goodbye summer, hello fall” vibes.

While we may not adore the chillier breeze rolling into town, Vancouverites tend to make the best of the colder weather by indulging in all our favourite comfort foods. And nothing is more comforting than a hot cup of tea and some decadent eats to go with it if you ask us.

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver has once again been cooking up a new picture-perfect service for guests to enjoy this season: Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea.

Starting September 14, folks can head into Notch8’s tea salon and enjoy a variety of bites inspired by the cozy autumn season.

Tea lovers can look forward to an array of savoury and sweet offerings, including a Butternut Squash Tart, a Mushroom and Thyme puff-pastry pinwheel, and a Brie and Pear Tea Sandwich.

On the sweet side of things, expect Spiced Latte Coffee Cake, a Ginger Pear Tart, and of course, Fairmont’s fluffy scones in a seasonal cinnamon sugar maple variety with cream and apple compote.

For those looking to kick up the buzz a bit, Notch8’s assistant general manager Steve Hagan, has designed a cocktail program for the tea service that offers sips like the Pumpkin Spice Latte Martini.

You can book a reservation for this service from September 14 through November 19. Seatings are held Thursday through Sunday and statutory holiday Mondays at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm.

This tea can also be taken to-go if you place your order in advance.

Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea

When: September 14 through November 19 with seatings held Thursday through Sunday and statutory holiday Mondays at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar — 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $69 per person