A monstrous costume ball is taking over Science World this Halloween

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Dressing up in costume is one of our favourite things to do during Halloween. Well, that and eating all of the candy.

And now that you have found the perfect spooky ensemble, you need an epic party to show it off at!

That’s why we’re excited for the return of The Halloween Costume Ball to Science World on Saturday, October 28.

Vancouver’s longest-running licensed Halloween bash features spooky décor, the city’s top DJs and performers, and over 1,200 ghoulish party-goers. And tickets are on sale now.

You might also like: Playland's terrifying Fright Nights returns for Halloween with new haunted house

"Canada's scariest corn maze" returns with new haunted attractions near Vancouver

Huge Halloween event with over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins returning to Burnaby (PHOTOS)

The Halloween Costume Ball has been a staple event during Vancouver’s spooky season for 16 years, and 2023 promises more of the exciting atmosphere that fans have come to expect from hosts Twisted Productions, Hollywood Promotions, and Elite Entertainment.

Prepare for a full night of frights with three rooms of music on two floors featuring eight of the city’s top DJs and live performers. There will be a hell-raising sound and lighting system to help set the mood right. And you can even treat yourself to a VIP experience.

The monstrous party will also have five fully licensed bars to ensure you stay refreshed all night long.

Tickets to The Halloween Costume Ball are on sale now. The event has sold out for seven years in a row though, so snag yours today.

When: October 28, 2023

Time: 9 pm to 2 am

Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, starting from $55-$75. Purchase online