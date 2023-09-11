FoodEventsFood EventsFood NewsDH Community Partnership

New Vancouver Night Market debuts this month with global eats and vintage shopping

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Sep 11 2023, 9:13 pm
Kyu Grill/Facebook | Cin Cin Donuts/Instagram

Just because fall is just around the corner doesn’t mean the list of outdoor events needs to come to an end!

Glory Days is launching a new Vancouver Night Market at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Robson Plaza on Friday, September 29.

The free-admission event will feature beloved local restaurants creating globally inspired dishes, vintage shopping from popular vendors, and more. All ages are invited to the party.

Participating restaurants and food trucks include:

  • Cin City
  • Crack On
  • Disco Biscuits Donuts
  • Elbo Jamaican Patties
  • Golden Era Burger
  • Hype Chocolate
Shameless Buns

Shameless Buns (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

  • Il Satimbocca
  • Kyu Grill
  • Tornado Potato
  • Shameless Buns
  • Tatchan Noodle
  • The Mad Green

Those looking to get their shop on will be thrilled that Granville Flea Market will be on site with:

  • Baldylox Thrifts
  • Doomed Decade
  • Gone Again Vintage
Meesh Vintage

Meesh Vintage/Facebook

  • Got It For Cheap
  • Meesh Vintage
  • The Gates BC

Other shops taking part in the inaugural Vancouver Night Market include Antisocial Skateboard Shop (who will be creating a limited edition shirt for VNM), Dank Mart, Dipt and Old Fashioned Standards. The Red Bull Canada Street team will also be handing out samples for attendees.

And if delicious food from around the world has made you want to jump on a plane, make sure to enter Flair Airline’s contest for a chance to win flights for two to anywhere the airline flies.

Vancouver Night Market

When: September 29, 2023
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Vancouver Art Gallery on Robson Plaza — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
