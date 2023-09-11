New Vancouver Night Market debuts this month with global eats and vintage shopping

Just because fall is just around the corner doesn’t mean the list of outdoor events needs to come to an end!

Glory Days is launching a new Vancouver Night Market at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Robson Plaza on Friday, September 29.

The free-admission event will feature beloved local restaurants creating globally inspired dishes, vintage shopping from popular vendors, and more. All ages are invited to the party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Night Market (@vancouvernightmarketyvr)

Participating restaurants and food trucks include:

Cin City

Crack On

Disco Biscuits Donuts

Elbo Jamaican Patties

Golden Era Burger

Hype Chocolate

Il Satimbocca

Kyu Grill

Tornado Potato

Shameless Buns

Tatchan Noodle

The Mad Green

Those looking to get their shop on will be thrilled that Granville Flea Market will be on site with:

Baldylox Thrifts

Doomed Decade

Gone Again Vintage

Got It For Cheap

Meesh Vintage

The Gates BC

Other shops taking part in the inaugural Vancouver Night Market include Antisocial Skateboard Shop (who will be creating a limited edition shirt for VNM), Dank Mart, Dipt and Old Fashioned Standards. The Red Bull Canada Street team will also be handing out samples for attendees.

And if delicious food from around the world has made you want to jump on a plane, make sure to enter Flair Airline’s contest for a chance to win flights for two to anywhere the airline flies.