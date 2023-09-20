This weekend is going to be a big one in North Vancouver, as The Shipyards Festival will be bringing live music and vendors to wrap up the summer.

On September 23, The Shipyards Festival will coincide with Car Free Day North Vancouver, presented by TransLink.

At the bottom of Lonsdale, Carrie Cates will be transformed into a “pedestrian paradise” filled with music as acts like Tourist Company, Garret T Willie, Michaela Slinger and more take the stage.

In addition to live music, a Family Zone, and local vendors, there will be plenty of food and drink to check out while you’re here.

From Japadog to Thai food to some classic fare (spiral potatoes!), there’s going to be a lot to dig into here, so make sure you come hungry.

You’ll also be able to stay refreshed all day with bevvies from local producers, thanks to a sitewide licence that allows guests to enjoy a beverage while taking in all the fun.

Here are all the food and drink vendors you can check out this weekend:

Food Trucks:

Dos Amigos

Gary’s Kettle Corn

Japadog

Old Country Pierogi

Slavic Rolls

Super Thai Food

Tornado Potato

Wakwak Burger

Drinks available at the bar:

Northpoint Brewing Co.

Streetcar Brewing

OLÉ

Hard T

Emotive Wine

Strongbow

Nearby restaurants with patios:

Tap & Barrel

Joey

Nook

Pier 7

Burgoo

Anatoli Souvlaki

Raglan’s Bistro

When: September 23, 2023

Time: Noon to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

With files from Daniel Chai

