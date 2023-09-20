FoodEventsFood TrucksFood EventsFood NewsDH Community Partnership

All the food vendors you can check out at Shipyards Festival this weekend

Courtesy Shipyards Festival

This weekend is going to be a big one in North Vancouver, as The Shipyards Festival will be bringing live music and vendors to wrap up the summer.

On September 23, The Shipyards Festival will coincide with Car Free Day North Vancouver, presented by TransLink.

At the bottom of Lonsdale, Carrie Cates will be transformed into a “pedestrian paradise” filled with music as acts like Tourist Company, Garret T Willie, Michaela Slinger and more take the stage.

In addition to live music, a Family Zone, and local vendors, there will be plenty of food and drink to check out while you’re here.

From Japadog to Thai food to some classic fare (spiral potatoes!), there’s going to be a lot to dig into here, so make sure you come hungry.

You’ll also be able to stay refreshed all day with bevvies from local producers, thanks to a sitewide licence that allows guests to enjoy a beverage while taking in all the fun.

Here are all the food and drink vendors you can check out this weekend:

Food Trucks:

  • Dos Amigos
  • Gary’s Kettle Corn
  • Japadog
  • Old Country Pierogi
  • Slavic Rolls
  • Super Thai Food
  • Tornado Potato
  • Wakwak Burger
shipyards festival

Courtesy Shipyards Festival

Drinks available at the bar:

  • Northpoint Brewing Co.
  • Streetcar Brewing
  • OLÉ
  • Hard T
  • Emotive Wine
  • Strongbow
shipyards festival

Courtesy Shipyards Festival

Nearby restaurants with patios:

  • Tap & Barrel
  • Joey
  • Nook
  • Pier 7
  • Burgoo
  • Anatoli Souvlaki
  • Raglan’s Bistro
Shipyards Festival

The Shipyards District/Facebook

Shipyards Festival 2023

When: September 23, 2023
Time: Noon to 10 pm
Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Cost: Free

With files from Daniel Chai

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
