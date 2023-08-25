Car-Free Day returns to Vancouver for three massive festivals in September

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Vancouver’s ever-popular Car-Free Day is returning next month for three epic celebrations across the city.

The massive street festivals are presented by Translink and promote the growth of car-free culture and spaces.

Each year, thousands of attendees enjoy live entertainment, food vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Best of all, the events are free to check out.

Car-Free Day Vancouver will return on the following dates at the following locations:

Saturday, September 9 on Commercial Drive

Saturday, September 16 on Main Street

Sunday, September 24 in the West End

Visitors are encouraged to walk, cycle, carshare, or take transit to get to the festivities.

All Car-Free Day Vancouver street festivals will run from 12 to 7 pm

“This year we’re reaffirming our position as a community-led and created festival that showcases diversity, sustainability, localization, and car-free culture,” event organizers said online. “We’ll be focusing on locally-based vendors in each of the neighbourhood precincts, seeking variety in programming, and encouraging broad community participation.”

In addition to the three Vancouver events, people can learn about the internationally recognized movement in Port Coquitlam on Sunday, September 10, and in North Vancouver on Saturday, September 23.

When: September 9, 16 and 24, 2023

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: Commercial Drive – North Grandview Highway – 1st Avenue (September 9), Main Street – 10th Avenue to 25th Avenue (September 16), West End – Denman & Davie – Denman & Robson (September 24)

Cost: Free