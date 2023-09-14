FoodEventsBoozeFood EventsFood News

Sip by the Surf: White Rock Craft Beer Festival is happening this month

Daniel Chai
Sep 14 2023, 9:26 pm
White Rock Craft Beer Festival/Eventbrite

A glass of beer really does taste better by the ocean.

If you need proof for yourself, you can head down to the White Rock Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, September 23 at Memorial Park.

The third annual event is hosted by the White Rock BIA and presented by the Leah Chandler Real Estate Group. This year will feature over a dozen popular breweries.

 

Admission to the 19+ event includes three tokens (each beer is one token), a commemorative 5 oz plastic sampler glass, and free water. Additional tokens can be purchased for two dollars.

To get you ready for oceanside suds, here are all of the participating breweries.

  • 3 Dogs Brewing
  • Galaxie Brewing
  • White Rock Beach Beer
  • CowDog Brew Company

  • Brookswood Brewing
  • Barnside Brewing
  • Container Brewing
  • Five Roads Brewing
  • Farm Country Brewing

 

  • Mariner Brewing
  • Studio Brewing
  • Wize Spirits Co
  • Old Yale Brewing

Food vendors will be on-site at Memorial Park, and guests will also enjoy live music, games, and a free photo booth and caricaturist throughout the afternoon

White Rock Craft Beer Festival

When: September 23, 2023
Time: 1 to 5 pm
Where: Memorial Park, White Rock
Tickets: $45 plus fees, purchase online

