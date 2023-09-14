Sip by the Surf: White Rock Craft Beer Festival is happening this month
A glass of beer really does taste better by the ocean.
If you need proof for yourself, you can head down to the White Rock Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, September 23 at Memorial Park.
The third annual event is hosted by the White Rock BIA and presented by the Leah Chandler Real Estate Group. This year will feature over a dozen popular breweries.
View this post on Instagram
- You might also like:
- Win a VIFF 2023 Prize Package worth over $1,000 (CONTEST)
- Science World’s new Creative Technology Gallery opens next week (PHOTOS)
- FREE Shipyards Festival brings huge music lineup to North Shore this month
Admission to the 19+ event includes three tokens (each beer is one token), a commemorative 5 oz plastic sampler glass, and free water. Additional tokens can be purchased for two dollars.
To get you ready for oceanside suds, here are all of the participating breweries.
- 3 Dogs Brewing
- Galaxie Brewing
- White Rock Beach Beer
- CowDog Brew Company
View this post on Instagram
- Brookswood Brewing
- Barnside Brewing
- Container Brewing
- Five Roads Brewing
- Farm Country Brewing
View this post on Instagram
- Mariner Brewing
- Studio Brewing
- Wize Spirits Co
- Old Yale Brewing
Food vendors will be on-site at Memorial Park, and guests will also enjoy live music, games, and a free photo booth and caricaturist throughout the afternoon
White Rock Craft Beer Festival
When: September 23, 2023
Time: 1 to 5 pm
Where: Memorial Park, White Rock
Tickets: $45 plus fees, purchase online