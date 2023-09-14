A glass of beer really does taste better by the ocean.

If you need proof for yourself, you can head down to the White Rock Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, September 23 at Memorial Park.

The third annual event is hosted by the White Rock BIA and presented by the Leah Chandler Real Estate Group. This year will feature over a dozen popular breweries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by White Rock BIA (@whiterock_bia)

Admission to the 19+ event includes three tokens (each beer is one token), a commemorative 5 oz plastic sampler glass, and free water. Additional tokens can be purchased for two dollars.

To get you ready for oceanside suds, here are all of the participating breweries.

3 Dogs Brewing

Galaxie Brewing

White Rock Beach Beer

CowDog Brew Company

View this post on Instagram A post shared by White Rock Beach Beer Company (@wrbeachbeer)

Brookswood Brewing

Barnside Brewing

Container Brewing

Five Roads Brewing

Farm Country Brewing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariner Brewing (@marinerbeer)

Mariner Brewing

Studio Brewing

Wize Spirits Co

Old Yale Brewing

Food vendors will be on-site at Memorial Park, and guests will also enjoy live music, games, and a free photo booth and caricaturist throughout the afternoon

When: September 23, 2023

Time: 1 to 5 pm

Where: Memorial Park, White Rock

Tickets: $45 plus fees, purchase online