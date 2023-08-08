Summer is still in full swing but we’re already looking forward to autumn and a big reason why is Oktoberfest.

Vancouver’s take on the traditional German beer festival comes in the form of Harvest Haus, a fun-filled weekend that takes place on September 29 and 30.

The eighth annual Harvest Haus takes place at the PNE Forum and combines modern cuisine with traditional and “authentic European harvest traditions,” according to the event’s website. Pre-sale access for tickets is available online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harvest Haus (@harvesthaus)

And yes, there will be loads of bratwurst, lederhosen, and lots and lots of beer.

You can expect to dine on platters of freshly-made pretzels with an accompaniment of grainy mustard and sauerkraut as well as sausages, schnitzel, and spätzle.

There will be over 25 European and craft biers, wines, and spirits to discover. And the party atmosphere will be completed by traditional oompah bands and live DJs each day.

This highly anticipated event has super limited tickets, so if you’re hoping to snag a table for you and some friends you better act fast before the stein runs dry.

When: Friday, September 29 from 6 to 11:30 pm; Saturday, September 30 from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm and 6 to 11:30 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 Hastings Street E, Vancouver

Tickets: Pre-sale access for tickets is available online.

Instagram

With files from Daryn Wright