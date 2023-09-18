The Improv Centre hosts a murder mystery comedy this Halloween season

We’ve heard of killer comedy shows, but the latest production by The Improv Centre on Granville Island is taking things to the next level.

This Halloween season, the improv theatre company presents Stage Fright 2: Murder at The Disco. The murder mystery-themed show runs every Friday and Saturday from September 29 to October 28, with a special opening night performance on Thursday, September 28.

According to Jalen Saip, artistic director of The Improv Centre, Stage Fright builds on the success of last year’s debut of the spooky show by giving fans more “whodunnit” laughs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Improv Centre (@theimprovcentre)

“Last fall’s show was set in the early 1950s with an emphasis on the glitz and glamour of show biz as a familiar murder mystery trope,” explained Saip. “This time, we’re going with the 1970s because it’s such a dynamic time period with a lot of groovy characters and old-timey detective dramas and themes we can explore.

“Our ensemble is very excited to delve into some whacky and mischievous characters in this production – inspired by our audience’s suggestions – and to include one lucky audience member as our lead detective throughout the second half of the performance.”

The Improv Centre will also be in costume as it transforms into the “Diamond Disco.” All of the characters are ready to boogie in the annual disco-’til-you-drop-a- thon to win a huge cash prize, but for one of them, it’ll be their last dance.

Now, a daring audience member must answer the call to help the improvisers solve the mystery.

“I hope that audiences can fully immerse themselves in the story and enjoy the communal experience of the show,” Saip preciously told Daily Hive in an interview.

“I have always been a big fan of Halloween because I love dressing up in costume and playing characters. And who doesn’t love a ‘whodunnit?’ It would be very exciting if some of our guests arrived in era-appropriate costumes too.”

When: Every Friday and Saturday from September 29 to October 28, 2023 (plus a preview on September 28)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $26.50, purchase online