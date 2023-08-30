More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in September

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Summer is winding down, and fall is just around the corner! September has arrived!

Let’s enjoy everything the new month has to offer. From Car Free Days Vancouver to Harvest Haus, Fring Festival and more, here are 44 things to see and do in and around Vancouver this September!

For more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

Things to do in September

What: Summer is still in full swing, but we’re already looking forward to autumn and a big reason why is Oktoberfest.

Vancouver’s take on the traditional German beer festival comes in the form of Harvest Haus, a fun-filled weekend combining modern cuisine with traditional and “authentic European harvest traditions.”

And yes, there will be loads of bratwurst, lederhosen, and lots and lots of beer.

When: Friday, September 29, from 6 to 11:30 pm; Saturday, September 30, from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm and 6 to 11:30 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 Hastings Street E, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Beyonce is bringing her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour to BC Place on September 11. The “Break My Soul” singer has sold an estimated 200 million records around the world and won 32 Grammys throughout her illustrious career.

When: September 11, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; tickets available online

What: Thank DOG I am Out, a volunteer-based animal rescue society, is holding a Walk 4 Awareness to spread the word about the importance of dog rescue and adoption. The family-friendly 4 lm walk along Spanish Banks will be accompanied by special guest “Pack Leader” Lee Asher from @theasherhouse.

The event will also feature photo ops, treats, live music, and a chance to connect with other like-minded dog lovers.

When: September 16, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Spanish Banks West Parking Lot A – NW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $30, register online

What: The second annual stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow, presented by stɑl̓əw̓ Arts and Cultural Society, is a huge Indigenous gathering of dance, song, and family celebration.

The immersive three-day cultural experience will feature pow-wow drum groups and dance competitions, Indigenous vendors, live entertainment, and more.

When: September 15 to 17, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: $10 for a daily pass, $20 for a weekend pass, and free for children five and under.

What: Lansdowne Centre is hosting Rabbitats Rescue for a Moon Rabbit Meet N’ Treat. The event is a great way to visit with rabbits in real life and learn about the cotton-tailed cuties.

Moon Rabbit Meet N’ Treat will feature a mid-Autumn market, children’s arts and crafts, bunny-themed items for purchase, and a photo booth sponsored by KJ Studios. A special VIP hour giving guests the chance to meet the bunnies in a small group setting will also be available.

When: September 23 to 24, 2023

Time: 12 to 4 pm (VIP hour on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm)

Where: Lansdowne Centre Central Court – 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Admission: By donation, additional charge for VIP hour

What: The first annual Surrey Sunflower Festival, hosted by Generis Cares, is welcoming guests until the long weekend.

The event features a sunflower maze, photo ops, and more, with all net proceeds from the fest benefitting the BC Cancer Foundation.

When: Thursday to Sunday until September 3, 2023

Time: 12 to 6 pm (Thursday), 10 am to 7 pm (Friday to Sunday)

Where: 4334 186 Street, Surrey

Cost: $10 plus fees; children three and under are free. Purchase online

What: In support of The Virtue Foundation, more than 50 exotic cars will be on display at Hastings for fans, families and power car enthusiasts to enjoy. Horsepower 4 Horsepower will also include charity programs and thrilling live horse racing at the track.

The Virtue Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that uses its working ranch as a way to provide opportunities for children and young people to connect with others. The ranch and its programs are a welcoming environment where challenges are not obstacles to fulfilling self-worth and potential.

When: September 9, 2023

Time: 2 pm

Where: Hastings Racecourse (PNE Gate 6) – 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver’s ever-popular Car-Free Day returns this month for three epic celebrations across the city. The massive street festivals are presented by Translink and promote the growth of car-free culture and spaces.

Each year, thousands of attendees enjoy live entertainment, food vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Best of all, the events are free to check out.

When: September 9, 16 and 24, 2023

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: Commercial Drive – North Grandview Highway – 1st Avenue (September 9), Main Street – 10th Avenue to 25th Avenue (September 16), West End – Denman & Davie – Denman & Robson (September 24)

Cost: Free

What: Nintendo of Canada is bringing the cross-Canada Nintendo Switch Cinema Experience to Richmond, and the family-friendly event includes a screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie by Fresh Air Cinema.

Fans of all ages can stop by Toad’s Playhouse to play some of the Nintendo Switch’s latest and most popular games. You’ll also want to bring your camera with you as there will be a number of fun photo-ops transporting guests into the worlds of Pikmin 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

When: September 2 and 3, 2023

Time: Doors at 6 pm; film starts at 8:30 pm

Where: Richmond Olympic Oval – 6111 River Road, Richmond

Admission: Free; register online

What: Canine Library is woofing it up at John Hendry Park this month in an event presented by Vancouver Public Library, Vancouver Park Board, Paws 4 Stories, St. John Ambulance BC/Yukon, and Trout Lake Community Centre.

All ages are invited to sign up at the park for a puppy and poetry session, though children 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

When: September 9, 2023

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: John Hendry Park – 3300 Victoria Drive, Vancouver (Behind the Trout Lake Community Centre on the east side and along the path).

Cost: Free

What: The Nikkei Matsuri festival is a massive celebration of Japanese arts, culture, and heritage at the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre on Saturday, September 2, and Sunday, September 3.

Guests of the annual cultural celebration will enjoy live performances, food trucks, and more. And new for this year is a pre-festival celebration on Friday, September 1.

When: September 1 to 3, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 7 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre — 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby

Cost: $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Free for NNMCC members, children and youth 17 years old and younger, and seniors over 65. Admission is also free for all guests between 6 and 7 pm.

Vancouver Fringe Festival What: The popular Vancouver Fringe Festival features over 85 acts this year, with comedy, dance, storytelling, and online performances to discover from award-winning artists. The festival will also feature nightly entertainment in the popular Fringe Bar, including trivia challenges, drag performances, and live music Balkan Shmalkan, DJ O Show, The Wavebirds and more. When: September 7 to 17, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Cost: $15. All attendees are also required to purchase a one-time yearly festival membership for $10. Purchase online The Big Bounce Canada What: Put on some House of Pain and crank up the volume because it’s time to “Jump Around!” The world’s biggest bouncy castle is landing in Surrey at the Cloverdale Rodeo. All ages are invited to leap aboard the custom-built inflatable attractions from The Big Bounce Canada, including moon crater ball pits, a high-flying sports arena, and more. When: Now until September 10, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: Cloverdale Rodeo – 6050 176th Street, Surrey

Cost: $29-$59, book online Southlands Night Market What: A night market is popping up at Southlands Market Square and Red Barn this month. Treat yourself to a variety of market vendors, food trucks, live music, and deliciously crafted local brews from Barnside Brewing all evening long. When: September 8, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Market Square, Southlands – 6313 Market Avenue, Delta

Admission: Free

What: The PNE Fair is happening until September 4, with new programming, returning attractions, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

Save room in your fair schedule to see the SuperDogs’ new video-game-inspired show “Barkade” at the Pacific Coliseum, the world-class Flying Fools High Dive Show, and the thrilling Knights of Valour, back by popular demand. And don’t forget the mini donuts!

When: Now until September 4, 2023

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25 for adults, $16 for youth and seniors, $9 for children, and free for ages three and under. Save $5 on adult gate passes and $2 on youth, child, and senior gate passes by purchasing in advance online. Ride passes can also be purchased in advance.

What: Chilliwack Corn Maze, a popular destination for families and adventurers, is open for another season of summer fun.

Greendale Acre’s iconic maze is celebrating a quarter-century milestone in 2023, and the design of the massive cornfield pays tribute to its 25-year history.

When: Now until October 31, 2023

Time: Various times. Check opening hours online

Where: Greendale Acres – 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online. Ages 2 and under, over 75 years, and dogs are free. Memberships are also available.

What: Friends of the Vancouver Public Library is hosting its popular Used Book Sale at the VPL’s main branch at 350 West Georgia Street. Head to the Alice McKay Room to discover hundreds of books at very low prices. The sale will also feature CDs and DVDs among the offerings.

Proceeds support special library projects, services, collections and programs.

When: September 14 to 16, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Alice MacKay Room, Vancouver Public Library Central Branch – 350 West Georgia Street

What: Kyle Rurak Photography and Wilet have teamed up for a photographic fundraiser for the BC SPCA. Book a special photo session during Pose for a Pup and help raise much-needed funds for animals in need.

When: September 4, 2023

Time: Various timeslots

Where: Wilet – 858 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $90, all proceeds will be donated to BC SPCA. Book online

What: Canada’s largest addiction and mental health recovery festival is returning to New Westminster this month.

The 11th anniversary of Recovery Day BC will feature live entertainment, kids’ activities, food trucks, and an information fair with 170 health and wellness booths.

When: September 9, 2023

Time: Noon to 6 pm

Where: 6th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue, New Westminster

Cost: Free

Cheer on the home teams

What: The Canucks begin the new NHL season in September with a home exhibition game against the Edmonton Oilers on September 30.

When: September 30, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants presents a new season of CHL action at the Langley Events Centre starting in September with a home game against the Victoria Royals on September 22.

When: September 22, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver FC continue their Canadian Premier League season at Willoughby Community Park this month. Home games at the Langley Events Centre include Forge FC on September 3, Atlético Ottawa on September 9, and HFC Wanderers on September 23.

When: September 3, 9 and 23, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre – 7782 200 Street, Langley Township

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Hillsboro Hops from August 29 to September 3 with themed games, including a Tuesday night match presented by Finlandia Pharmacy and Natural Health Care, RBC We Care Wednesday supporting Family Services of Greater Vancouver, PlayNow Throwback Thursday with Scratch and Wins for the first 1,000 fans aged 19+, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat Friday, Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday presented by CUPE BC, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with a jersey lunch bag giveaway for the first 500 fans under 12.

When: August 29 to September 3, 2023

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday, Saturday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season with an exciting home game against DC United on September 30 at BC Place.

When: September 30, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Laver Cup is an annual team tennis competition that pits six of Europe’s best players against six top players from the rest of the world.

Six of the top 10 ranked players in the world have confirmed their attendance at the Vancouver event, in Holger Rune (No. 4), Casper Ruud (5), Stefanos Tsitsipas (7), Andrey Rublev (8), Taylor Fritz (9), and Frances Tiafoe (10).

Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 15) will provide Canadian content for the event, which was co-founded by Roger Federer. Federer, who retired last year, will be in attendance for the tournament.

When: September 22 to 24, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

Bon Appetit

What: The third annual Light Up Chinatown! is a huge, family-friendly festival reconnecting Vancouverites to the historic neighbourhood.

Everyone is invited to enjoy a full weekend of live entertainment, a kid’s fun zone, and unique food collaborations during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

When: September 9 and 10, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: 500 Columbia Street and neighbouring streets in Chinatown

Cost: Free

What: Start flippin’ those patties! Le Burger Week is back and restaurants across Canada will have the chance to create special burger masterpieces for all to enjoy.

From September 1 to 14, the 12th annual burger celebration is kicking off in cities across the country, unveiling new and exciting creations from the heartiest of meals to plant-forward burgs’.

When: September 1 to 14, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Metro Vancouver. A full list will be released online closer to the event.

What: The Dutch Cultural Association of BC is presenting its first annual Dutch Street Market on the 600 block of Granville Street. The Netherlandic cultural celebration features food vendors, live music, games, and more.

It is also part of a wider series of events presented with the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association and the Asian Canadian Special Events Association.

When: September 2 to 4, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 11 am to 6 pm (Monday)

Where: 600 Block Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Empress 1908 is teaming up with D6 Bar and Lounge for the Summer’s Last Call Rooftop Party, and you won’t want to miss out. Enjoy Empress 1908 Gin’s two cocktails on special as well as $50 off Empress 1908 Gin bottles from 2 to 9 pm.

D6 is the perfect location for the Unofficial Ed Sheeran Pre Party with a rooftop dancefloor, prime city views, delicious cocktails, and a superstar DJ set by Felitche from 5 to 9. Don’t forget that an all-white dress code is in effect.

When: September 2, 2023

Time: Doors at 2 pm, Show from 5 to 9 pm

Where: D6 Bar & Lounge – 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free, reserve online

What: The Whistler Village Beer Festival (WVBF) returns to the heart of the resort for a massive celebration of everything craft beverages.

The Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza will showcase over 100 varieties of cider, beer, canned cocktails, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages. And the extravaganza also includes great concerts you won’t want to miss.

When: September 11 to 17, 2023. Main Event on September 16, 2023

Time: Various times. Main event from 12 to 6 pm

Where: Various locations throughout Whistler Village, Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: One of the city’s most popular Japanese cultural festivals is returning this month with a ton of food vendors, art, crafts, and Japanese merchandise.

The two-day market highlights Japanese makers, artisans, and local businesses, with the aim of supporting Japanese culture in Vancouver.

When: Saturday, September 9, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Sunday, September 10, from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Robson Square Ice Rink and UBC Sunroom, 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $4

What: The free all-day event runs from 11 am to 9 pm and will feature a selection of vegan food and drink vendors, a sustainable market, family-friendly activities, free yoga, meditation, cold dip sessions, DJ dance parties, and more.

There will also be animal rights groups on-site presenting panels and Q&A sessions on topics such as animal politics, alternative proteins, and the “compassionate revolution.”

When: September 9, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Kitsilano Beach Park

Admission: Free

Enjoy the arts

What: The 13-time Grammy award-winning global superstars, The Chicks, are back on the global stage with The Chicks World Tour 2023. Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines, and Emily Strayer are embarking on a world tour and will be in Vancouver on September 5, 2023.

The Chicks have sold more than 30 million albums and are the only female group to achieve multiple “diamond” selling releases.

When: September 5, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets available online

What: Just because summer is winding down doesn’t mean that the fun has to stop.

Vancouver-based Blueprint Events are bringing the summer vibes to Stanley Park all September long with a series of epic open-air concerts at Malkin Bowl. They’re also bringing a huge lineup to Pacific Coliseum.

When:

Time: Various times

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park and Pacific Coliseum

Tickets: Various costs, purchase online

What: Ed Sheeran is bringing his popular + – = ÷ x Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour) to BC Place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, along with special guests Khalid and Maisie Peters.

Sheeran’s + – = ÷ x Tour is in support of his latest album, 2021’s Equals. It was his fourth consecutive album to top the Billboard 100 and his fourth album to be named after a mathematical symbol.

When: September 2, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Arts Club Theatre, in partnership with Citadel Theatre, presents the timeless musical comedy thriller Little Shop of Horrors. Audiences will be introduced to Seymour, a nerdy flower shop assistant, and the fast-talking, fast-growing organism Audrey Two.

Audrey Two helps Seymour win over his crush, but is the price for love and fame too steep? Laugh and sing along to iconic songs like “Somewhere That’s Green,” “Dentist!,” “Suddenly Seymour,” and more.

When: September 7 to October 8, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $39, purchase online

What: Kyrst Hogan (aka Burgundy Brixx) has wowed audiences in Vancouver and around the world with her musical, theatrical and cabaret-style entertainment since 2008. She was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in May of 2021, and now her community is coming together to raise funds for her cancer battle.

Boobies for Burgundy features burlesque performances, live music, and more surprises. All proceeds will be donated directly to Hogan to help offset costs while she recovers from ongoing treatments.

When: September 9, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $25-$45 plus fees, purchase online

What: BC Culture Days is an annual series of free and interactive creative events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province. This year’s three-week-long celebration invites participants to creatively explore and artistically express themselves through workshops, live shows, and more.

When: September 22 to October 15, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Some of history’s greatest artists will be paid tribute at a new art exhibit opening in Vancouver this fall.

Art Rapture’s The Throwback is an immersive art experience on Saturday, September 23, featuring works by 16 acclaimed artists. There will also be a thrilling art party that begins at 6 pm and lasts late into the night. Get ready to dance to live music by DJ Pablo, Stephen Lecky, and The Phonograff.

When: September 23, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Exhibition), 6 pm to late (Art Party)

Where: Ironworks building, located at 235 Alexander Street

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Compania Rocio Molina’s Caida Del Cielo (Fallen from Heaven) from Spain combines punk and modern flamenco in one spectacular and currently rave-reviewed show.

Molina’s mastery of contrast will be on full showcase during the show, moving in thunder and stillness while being accompanied by four male musicians.

When: September 27 to 30, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Goldcorp Centre for the Arts – 149 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: This large farmers’ market takes place right by Nat Bailey Stadium. Expect stalls of fresh produce, food and coffee trucks, and other local goodies for all to enjoy.

When: Every Saturday until October 28, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 East 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: Located just steps away from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station and bus loop, Surrey Urban Farmers’ Market is a vibrant gathering place that aims to promote small-scale farmers, food producers, and artisans.

When: Every Saturday until October 7, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Royal Kwantlen Park at the corner of 104th Street and Old Yale Road, Surrey

What: Run by the same organization behind the Ambleside Market in nearby West Van, the Lonsdale Quay Farmers’ Market brings local farmers, artisans, and other vendors to North Vancouver for a weekly Saturday market.

When: Every Saturday until October 28, 2023

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: East Plaza – 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

The market is proud to highlight produce grown by student farmers in Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Sustainable Agriculture and Farm Schools in Richmond and Delta. The students learn ecologically sensitive agriculture practices.

When: Every Tuesday until November 14, 2023

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm

Where: Minoru Plaza in front of Richmond Library and Cultural Centre – 7700 Minoru Gate, Richmond