A FREE big-screen Nintendo experience is coming to Metro Vancouver next week

One of the hottest movies of 2023 is returning to the big screen in a free special event next week, and local video gamers won’t want to miss out.

Nintendo of Canada is bringing the cross-Canada Nintendo Switch Cinema Experience to Richmond on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3.

Whether by kart or warp pipe, head down to Richmond Olympic Oval for the family-friendly event, which includes a screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie by Fresh Air Cinema.

“This unique fresh air cinema experience is free to attend and will feature interactive programming and activities – including Nintendo Switch trivia, a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Prix and giveaways,” said Nintendo of Canada in a release.

Fans of all ages can stop by Toad’s Playhouse to play some of the Nintendo Switch’s latest and most popular games.

You’ll also want to bring your camera with you as there will be a number of fun photo-ops transporting guests into the worlds of Pikmin 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Doors open at 6 pm, with the film expected to start around 8:30 pm. Guests are invited to bring a blanket or chair to enjoy free lawn seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can register for a “Warp Pipe Pass” to secure your spot at the Nintendo Switch Cinema Experience. The first 200 guests will receive a free Nintendo plushie while supplies last.

Arriving early will also give you enough time to learn all the words to Bowser’s hit song, “Peaches.”

When: September 2 and 3, 2023

Time: Doors at 6 pm; film starts at 8:30 pm

Where: Richmond Olympic Oval – 6111 River Road, Richmond

Admission: Free; register online