Attention craft beer and live music enthusiasts! The summer fun is heating up on the mountain next month, and you’ll want to be there to raise a glass.

The Whistler Village Beer Festival (WVBF) returns to the heart of the resort from September 11 to 17 for a massive celebration of everything craft beverages.

The Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza on Saturday, September 16, will showcase over 100 varieties of cider, beer, canned cocktails, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages. And the extravaganza also includes great concerts you won’t want to miss.

“We really wanted to focus on showcasing local talent,” said Brittia Thompson, Strategic Director at Gibbons Whistler, in a release. “These acts will have you dancing and singing along. It’s definitely a party you won’t want to miss.”

Over 3,500 festival goers will enjoy performances by Sea to Sky rock favourites Red Chair, funky house and Latin party band Live in the House, alt-rockers Introduce Wolves, and popular local DJ The Sounds of Stache.

Whistler’s own Heather Paul will be MCing WVBF and ensuring everyone is having a good time.

And if you’re working up an appetite between dancing and the beer sampling, visit the numerous food vendors, including Grimm’s Fine Foods, French’eese, Luz Tacos, The Hwy. Cafe, and Those Pretzels.

Of course, it will be hard not to, as there will be over 50 craft beverage manufacturers participating in the Main Event. Tickets include admission, an official WVBF sampling mug, three beer tokens, and a discounted ticket for the highly anticipated Oktoberfest at the Longhorn Saloon.

WVBF is presented by The Gibbons Festival & Events team in partnership with Red Door Events Inc., producers of the Brewhalla Beer & Music Festivals.

“We’re super excited to bring the Brewhalla brand up to Whistler as we celebrate and highlight the diverse and creative local craft beverage makers and musicians in this community,” added Lies Reimer, the General Manager of Red Door Events Inc., in a statement.

The 10th edition of the Whistler Village Beer Festival will also feature a full week of fun events, including tap takeovers, yoga sessions, drag bingo, and more.

For a full schedule of Whistler Village Beer Festival events, visit wvbf.ca.