You have one more week to bask at the inaugural Surrey Sunflower Festival (PHOTOS)

One of Metro Vancouver’s newest floral celebrations is wrapping up its inaugural season this weekend, and there’s still time to enjoy the natural beauty.

The first annual Surrey Sunflower Festival, hosted by Generis Cares, is welcoming guests until Sunday, September 3.

The event features a sunflower maze, photo ops, and more, with all net proceeds from the fest benefitting the BC Cancer Foundation.

“We’re proud to partner with the BC Cancer Foundation to produce the Sunflower Festival here in Surrey as a way to remind families that we all have a part to play in helping beat cancer,” explained Akash Villing, Principal, Genaris Properties and Division Head of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at BC Cancer Fraser Valley, in a release.

Surrey-based Genaris Properties has pledged $1.25 million to the BC Cancer Foundation as part of a multi-year commitment to support initiatives in the city, including a focus on the expansion and development of the agency in the city.

The Surrey Sunflower Festival takes place on a farm at 4334 186 Street, Surrey. Guests are reminded that the natural habitat is home to native wildlife and insects and to wear appropriate attire for the location and weather.

Other activities on-site include a scavenger hunt, arts & crafts, and U-Pick Sunflowers from the 10 different varieties planted this year.

Visitors are welcome to bring in their own food and snacks and are asked to bring their own water bottles as there is no potable water on site.

When: Thursday to Sunday until September 3, 2023

Time: 12 to 6 pm (Thursday), 10 am to 7 pm (Friday to Sunday)

Where: 4334 186 Street, Surrey

Cost: $10 plus fees, children 3 and under are free. Purchase online