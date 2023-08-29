Laugh Out Loud: 10 Vancouver comedy events to check out in September

Kevin Hart (The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival/Submitted) | Synthia Yusuf and Tenaj Williams in Little Shop of Horrors (Pink Monkey Studios for the Arts Club Theatre Company)

Fall into funny this September!

Whether you’re looking for stand-up, improv, or hilarious storytelling, we’ve got you covered with our list of 10 great comedy events happening in Vancouver this month. Check out The Great Outdoors Comedy Fest, Little Shop of Horrors, and more!

What: One of Canada’s largest comedy events is making its West Coast debut this month, and it’s bringing some legendary stars out for the party.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is taking over the Brockton Cricket Fields in Stanley Park with headliners Kevin Hart and Russell Peters. Also joining Peters on Friday are acclaimed comedians Reggie Watts and Steph Tolev.

When: September 15 and 16, 2023

Where: Stanley Park, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $59 plus taxes and fees. VIP Reserved tickets with table-side service, early entrance to the grounds and more are also available. Purchase online

What: Two teams of hilarious improvisers create sketches and scenes inspired by audiences’ suggestions at the Improv Centre. Cheer on your favourite comedians to victory and you may even be selected to be one of the judges for the night.

When: Every Friday and Saturday

Time: 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase Online



What: Atsuko Okatsuka was selected as one of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch for 2022, and her debut standup special was named the Best Debut Special of 2022 by the New York Times. Her on-screen credits include History of the World Pt. II, Room 104, and The Show Next Door With Randall Park. She will perform two shows at the Vogue on September 15.

When: September 15, 2023

Time: Doors 6 pm (early show), and 8 pm (late show)

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street

Cost: Starting at $32 plus fees, purchase online

What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional and hilarious stand-ups all over Vancouver. They’re bringing acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more to Inlet Theatre in September.

When: September 29, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Inlet Theatre — 100 Newport Drive, Port Moody

Cost: $29 plus fees (early bird), $34 plus fees (in advance), purchase online

What: The popular Vancouver Fringe Festival features over 85 acts this year, including a variety of hilarious comedy acts that you won’t want to miss. From Megan Phillips’s Grease, Too! to Lauren McGibbon and K.C. Novak’s This Is Not A Scam, Monster Theatre and RibbitRePublic’s The Fool and lots more, there’s something for all theatregoers to laugh at in September during the festival.

When: September 7 to 17, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Cost: $15. All attendees are also required to purchase a one-time yearly Festival Membership for $10. Purchase online

What: Burnt Thicket Theatre presents an award-winning comedy exploring depression and the lengths we go to for the people we love. Sarah Robertson stars in the solo show Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, unravelling the stigma around mental illness.

When: September 6 to 17, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Bez Arts Hub — #102 – 20230 64th Avenue, Langley

Tickets: $17-$39 plus fees, purchase online

What: Tightrope Theatre in Mount Pleasant presents Smash Hit, with improv comedians putting on their director hats to pitch the best theatrical (and comedy) hit show. The audience votes on which tales they want to see move on and which will be left on the cutting room floor.

When: Every Saturday

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Tightrope Theatre — 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20, purchase online

What: Arts Club Theatre in partnership with Citadel Theatre presents the timeless musical comedy thriller, Little Shop of Horrors. Audiences will be introduced to Seymour, a nerdy flower shop assistant, and the fast-talking, fast-growing organism Audrey Two.

Audrey Two helps Seymour win over his crush, but is the price for love and fame too steep? Laugh and sing along to iconic songs like “Somewhere That’s Green,” “Dentist!,” “Suddenly Seymour,” and more.

When: September 7 to October 8, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $39, purchase online

What: Army veteran Greg “G” Williams shares comedic experiences from his day-to-day life as a registered nurse. He will be joined at Yuk Yuk’s Surrey by Dan Betts, Dave Apkarin, Stan Shelby, and Eddie Trevino.

When: September 7, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $12 plus tax, purchase online

What: The Comedy Department brings the laughs to The Show Cellar every Saturday night. The award-winning improvisers have appeared on Amazon Prime, Disney+, Netflix, and more, and will use audience suggestions to create hilarious scenes right on the spot.

No two shows are alike, so head down to help build the hilarity in front of your very eyes.

When: Every Saturday

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Show Cellar — 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $22.50 plus fees, purchase online