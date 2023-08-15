It’s been four years since the last Vancouver Vegan Festival, but finally, the event is set to return later this summer.

Celebrating vegan food and drinks, as well as wellness, sustainability, and locality, the last time the festival took place was in 2019.

This year, the festival will happen at Kitsilano Beach Park on Saturday, September 9.

The free all-day event runs from 11 am to 9 pm and will feature a selection of vegan food and drink vendors, a sustainable market, family-friendly activities, free yoga, meditation, cold dip sessions, DJ dance parties, and more.

There will also be animal rights groups on-site presenting panels and Q&A sessions on topics such as animal politics, alternative proteins, and the “compassionate revolution.”

The Vancouver Vegan Festival is a zero-waste event, with all food and drink being served in containers from Reusables. All event proceeds will be going to the Little Oink Bank Sanctuary.

Vendors for the event have yet to be announced.

When: Saturday, September 9 from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Kitsilano Beach Park

Tickets: Free