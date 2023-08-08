Canada’s mouthwatering two-week-long burger festival returns this summer

Start flippin’ those patties! Le Burger Week is coming back next month and restaurants across Canada will have the chance to create special burger masterpieces for all to enjoy.

From September 1 to 14, the 12th annual burger celebration is kicking off in cities across the country, unveiling new and exciting creations from the heartiest of meals to plant-forward burgs’.

According to organizers, Le Burger Week is an opportunity to spotlight local restaurant communities and the passion, dedication, and artistry of the chefs.

“As we gear up for the 12th edition of Le Burger Week, I am thrilled to witness how this festival has grown into a powerful force of support for our local Canadian restaurants,” said co-founder Na’eem Adam in a release. “From the start, our mission has been to celebrate not only the love of burgers but also the culinary artistry and passion that our local restaurants bring to the table.”

Le Burger Week is once again partnering with DoorDash to offer customers delivery services so they can chow down on some serious burger combinations from the comfort of their own homes.

The event first launched in Montreal and has since expanded across the country to cities including Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Quebec City, Ottawa, Saskatoon, and more.

Registration is open until August 25, so restaurants interested in participating should sign up asap.

If the event is anything like the past, get ready to eat!

Le Burger Week 2023

When: September 1 to 14, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Metro Vancouver. A full list will be released online closer to the event.