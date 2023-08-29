Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Canada’s largest addiction and mental health recovery festival is returning to New Westminster next month.

The 11th anniversary of Recovery Day BC is happening on September 9 in Uptown New Westminster on 6th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue.

The free street festival will feature live entertainment, kids’ activities, food trucks, and an information fair with 170 health and wellness booths.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recovery Day (@recoverydaybc)

You might also like: Laugh Out Loud: 10 Vancouver comedy events to check out in September

You have one more week to bask at the inaugural Surrey Sunflower Festival (PHOTOS)

Epic outdoor concert series takes over Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park this September

“People in recovery from addiction will join with friends and family to build awareness, challenge societal stigma, and celebrate the role that recovery plays in improving life for individuals, families, and communities,” said Recovery Day Vancouver Society on its Facebook page.

“We believe that recovery saves lives. We envision a world in which recovery from addiction is a common, celebrated reality — a world where individuals will not experience shame when seeking help.”

Recovery Day BC features four stages of live performances, with the main stage headlined by Juno-winning and Grammy-nominated rockers Glass Tiger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glass Tiger (@glasstiger)

The Belmont Stage will feature music all day long by Beauty Beats DJ Duo and Dr. Strangelove, and the Uptown BIA Stage will host Cakewalk performing party hits throughout the event.

Attendees of all ages in the Giant Kids Zone will enjoy The Myrtle Sisters Revue Cabaret, Will’s Jams, a Marimba workshop for the whole family, and more.

The street festival will feature speakers on mental health and addiction, artisan vendors, axe throwing, and over 20 food trucks.

Recovery Day BC will also set up an overdose memorial tree on site.

“Everyone is welcome. People in recovery, their friends and family, people who are interested in learning more about recovery, and people who want to celebrate with us,” said Recovery Day BC in an Instagram post.

When: September 9, 2023

Time: Noon to 6 pm

Where: 6th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue, New Westminster

Cost: Free