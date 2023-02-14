The Chicks just announced a world tour and they're coming to Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The 13-time Grammy award-winning global superstars, The Chicks, announced their return to the global stage with The Chicks World Tour 2023.

Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines, and Emily Strayer are embarking on a world tour, kicking off in Norway in June.

They will be in Vancouver on September 5, 2023.

There are also a number of other Canadian dates on the schedule, including stops in Calgary, Edmonton, and Toronto.

Award-winning country music sensation, Maren Morris will join The Chicks World Tour 2023 for headline dates in Canada, the UK, and Europe.

The tour comes after a US tour last summer and the Chicks said in a release from Live Nation, “North America! Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun! We look forward to returning to the road and bringing the show to fans in new cities across the US and Canada! See you soon.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 17.

The Chicks have sold more than 30 million albums and are the only female group to achieve multiple “diamond” selling releases.